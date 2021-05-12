Marshall’s Garrett Cotten had a shutout going into the seventh inning against Highland Park, but the pitcher allowed just one run on four hits and struck out nine batters to help lead his Mavericks to a 5-1 lead over the Scots in the series opener of the area round.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 16-14 while Highland Park is 22-13. The teams will resume the series with the second game of a best-of-three-game series at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Highland Park.
If necessary, a third and final game will be played at 1 p.m. in Marshall.
Marshall scored its five runs on nine hits. Hayden Kelehan went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Cotton was 1-for-3 at the plate. Jacob Oden went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Brayden Robbins was 1-for-3. Dallan Shaw reached on an error and scored one run. Dylan Thurman and Brent Burris each went 1-for-3 with one run. Andrew Phillips reached on a base hit.
Highland Park’s Collin Valentine was given the loss from the circle as he pitched six innings where he allowed five runs on nine hits and struck out 11 batters. Harrison Dugger finished 1-for-3 for the night. Trey Brimmage singled in the sixth inning. Patrick Turner reached on a walk and a fielder’s choice. Jack Curtis went 1-for-3 and homered for the team’s only run of the night. Preston Gamster went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Dugger led off the game with a single. An errand throw allowed him to take second after Cotten threw his first strikeout of the night. Turner reached on a fielder’s choice as Cotten threw to third to get Dugger out for the second out of the inning. That was followed by a groundout to close the top half of the inning to keep the Scots scoreless. Kelehan hammered the ball to the leftfield wall and stretched out a single into a double to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He slid feet-first into third as Weaver laid down a bunt and reached second base. That put two runners into scoring position with no outs. Cotten then reached and that loaded the bases for the Mavericks. Oden grounded out into a double play but scored Kelehan to give Marshall the 1-0 lead heading into the second inning.
The top of the second inning saw Cotten add two more strikes to force the Scots to go three up, three down. Shaw reached first with a leadoff error in the bottom of the second. Thurman followed that up with a single. The two runners advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Burris. Kelehan took advantage of an error that allowed him to reach second base and the other two runners to score. That gave the Mavericks a 3-0 lead after two innings in the books.
Gamster reached on a leadoff single in the top of the third. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and took third on a wild pitch. A pair of Cotten strikeouts brought it to the bottom of the third. With one out in the bottom half of the inning, Oden beat out the run to first for the single. Robbins advanced him with a single of his own. Valentine tossed a pair of strikeouts to close the inning and force the Mavericks to leave to runners stranded as Marshall led 3-0 heading into the fourth inning.
The fourth inning started off with a walk to put Turner on first base. The Mavericks defense forced the next three batters to retire as Cotten added his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the night. Burris led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single. He then took advantage of an errand throw that allowed him to advance to third base. He was brought home on an RBI single from Kelehan. Cotton singled and Kelehan took third, putting runners on the corners. Oden followed that up with an RBI single to bring Kelehan home. That spread Marshall’s lead to 5-0 after four innings.
Marshall forced Highland Park to go three up, three down on just six pitches in the top of the fifth. The Scots repaid the favor in the bottom of the inning as Valentine added three more strikeouts, leaving the sore at 5-0 heading into the sixth inning.
Brimmage singled with one out in the sixth inning. He took second on a sacrifice grounder. That put the second out on the board. Another strikeout from Cotten sealed the top of the inning to turn it over to Marshall’s bats. Phillips led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. He took second when Weaver reached on an error but Marshall was unable to add to its lead as it went into the seventh inning leading 5-0.
The Highlanders avoided the shutout in the seventh inning when Curtis went deep over leftfield wall. The next pitch sailed into centerfield where it was snagged for the second out. Gamster then reached on a two-out walk. The final popup came on a hit to shallow centerfield as the Mavericks sealed up the 5-1 win.