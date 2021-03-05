Marshall’s baseball team now has a winning record of 4-3 after defeating Spring Hill 3-2 Friday.
The Mavericks finished the day with seven hits. Jacob Oden went 2-for-3. Brayden Robbins was 2-for-3 with one run. Hayden Kelehan was 1-for-3 with one run. Dylan Thomas finished the game by going 1-for-2 with one RBI. Andrew Phillips reached on two walks and scored one run. Brent Burris went 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Kelehan pitched the first three-and-one-third innings where he threw 78 pitches, allowing two runs on two hits, seven walks and two errors and two strikeouts. Jim Weaver came in as relief for the remainder of the contest, throwing 31 pitches, allowing no runs on one hit while walking one batter and striking out two.
Spring Hill had three hits on the day. Colton Martin went 1-for-3 while Easton Ballard went 1-for-2 with one walk. Brennan Ferguson was 1-for-3 with one run. Bryant King came away with one RBI. Marshall Lipsey was handed the loss from the mound as he threw 81 pitches and allowed three runs on seven hits, three walks two errors while striking out five batters.
Marshall is slated to return to action today at 12:20 p.m. when it takes on Carthage and 2:40 p.m. against Pleasant Grove.