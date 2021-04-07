Another game was decided by one run for Marshall’s baseball team that defeated the Texas High Tigers in Texarkana in a 4-3 in eight innings. The game marked the 10th time out of the last 11 games to be decided by just one run for the Mavericks and it was the second straight game to go into extra innings.
Marshall is now 9-12 overall and 3-4 in district play.
The Mavericks scored their four runs on 13 hits. Hayden Kelehan went 4-for-5 with one run and two RBI. Dylan Thurman finished the game by going 2-for-4 with one run. Jim Weaver was 2-for-4. Jacob Oden was 1-for-4 with one RBI. Brayden Robbins and Dallan Shaw each went 1-for-4. Henry Roth scored one run. Javarius Mitchell went 1-for-3. Andrew Phillips was 1-for-4 with one run. Garrett Cotten earned the win from the mound as he pitched all eight innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, two errors and struck out 12 batters.
The Tigers score their three runs on seven hits. Caden Miller was 1-for-3 and scored two runs. Jackson Halter went 1-for-4 and score the team’s other run for the day. Luke Smith was given the loss from the mound as he pitched all eight innings, allowing 4 runs on 13 hits, two errors and struck out seven batters.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action on the road Tuesday against Pine Tree. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
Lady Mavs
Marshall’s softball team came up on the losing end of a 6-4 final on the road against the Texas High Lady Tigers Tuesday night. The Lady Mavs are now 11-9 overall and 3-6 against district opponents.
Despite coming up short, Marshall outhit Texas High 12-9. Caitlyn Ellenburg was 2-for-4. Maggie Truelove went 2-for-3 with one run. Wendy Esquivel went 2-for-3 with one run. Emily Ellenburg was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Wendy DeLaPaz was 1-for-3 with one run. Adriana Vences finished 1-for-3 with one RBI. Maddie Sallee finished the night. Vences was giving the loss from the circle as she pitched all six innings, giving up six runs on nine hits, six errors, two walks and added five strikeouts.
Texas High scored its six runs on nine hits, two walks and five RBI.
The Lady Mavs have a bye Friday and will return to action Tuesday when they travel to Pine Tree to take on the Lady Pirates.