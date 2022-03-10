HALLSVILLE – Marshall’s first game of the Reich Builders Classic in Hallsville Thursday didn’t go how it wanted as it fell to Glenbrook 9-4. The Mavericks now hold an overall record of 5-4.
Marshall came away with four hits on the night. Garrett Cotten was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Jacob Oden reached on a double and a hit-by-pitch. Henry Roth reached on an error before scoring one run. Andrew Phillips singled, was walked and scored one run. Caden Noblit was walked and scored one run. Dallan Shaw was walked twice.
The Apaches scored their nine runs on eight hits. Cason Clemons went 2-for-3 with a walk. Turner McLelland reached on a triple, a walk, scored one run and had one RBI. Maddox Madino went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored two runs. Easton Sanders finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI. Hayden Harmon was 1-for-3 with a walk and one run. Landry Powell was 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, a single, two runs and three RBI. Garrett Brown had one RBI and Seth Mangrum reached on an error and scored one run. Harmon got the win from the mound. He allowed four runs on four hits and struck out seven batters.
The top of the third saw Oden get out at third while trying to stretch a double into a triple. That was the second out of the inning as the third quickly followed, bringing it to the bottom of the first inning.
Cason Clemons reached on a walk but was tagged out on a rundown for the first out. The next two batters were walked, putting runners on first and second. They were both brought home on an RBI double from Sanders for the first two runs of the game. Sanders found his way home to give the Apaches a 3-0 lead after one.
Two Mavericks were walked in the second inning but were unable to cross home plate. The bottom of the inning saw Mangrum reach on a run and score on an RBI triple from McLelland. That gave the Apaches a 4-0 lead.
The Mavs got on the scoreboard in the top of the third. Cotten reached on a base hit before Oden reached on a hit-by-pitch. Cotten was on third before he took advantage of a wild pitch. That made the score 4-1in favor of Glenbrook heading to the bottom half of the third inning.
Powell reached on a two-out single before stealing second. He was brought home on an RBI single from Brown, who was tagged out on the rundown. That spread the Apaches’ lead to 5-1.
Roth reached on an error to lead off the fourth inning before Phillips singled. Shaw was walked and that loaded the bases for the Mavericks. Roth scored on a passed ball as the other two runners advanced a base. Phillips went on to score before Beau Burris, who was running for Noblit, ran home to score, putting Marshall within one run. The bottom of the inning saw the Apaches get a hit but they were unable to add to their lead.
Marshall went three up, three down in the top of the fifth. A single and two walks loaded the bases for the Apaches, with no outs. Campbell White then came in to pitch for the Mavericks. A bases-clearing triple by Powell gave the Apaches an 8-4 lead. Powell went on to score on an RBI sacrifice grounder. Hollis was walked and Mangrum singled. Clemons singled and that loaded the bases but the time limit cut the game there as Glenbrook came away with the 9-4 win.
Marshall will resume tournament action against Liberty Eylau.