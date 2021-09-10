Marshall senior Michael Olvera got his first varsity start at quarterback Friday night where he went 14-of-20 for 197 yards and one touchdown to help lead the Mavericks to their first win in their home-opener against the McKinney North Bulldogs in a 41-29 final. Both teams are now 1-2.
The Mavericks finished the night with 351 yards total offense, 154 coming on the ground and 197 through the air and came away with 20 first downs. JQ Davis led the rushing attack with 23 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Domar Roberson led the receiving squad with three catches for 113 yards and one touchdown. Buck Buchanan and James Perkins each had one interception on defense for the Mavericks.
McKinney North came away with 235 rushing yards and 176 passing yards for a total of 411 yards offense and had 28 first downs. Gavin Constantine went 11-of-32 for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Elijah Alexander had 15 carries for 71 yards and Jayden Walker had 11 carries for 49 yards and three touchdowns. Korbin Hendrix caught six passes for 105 yards and one score.
It only took Marshall two offensive plays to get on the scoreboard when Olvera threw his first touchdown pass of the season on a 64-yard strike to the end zone. Buchanan tacked on the extra point to give the Mavericks a 7-0 lead with 11:17 left in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs answered by eating up the clock with its ground attack and capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass. Trevor Dutton’s PAT tied it up at 7-7 with 6:25 left in the first quarter.
A pass from Olvera to Burris was called just short of the end zone and that set up a one-yard-touchdown run by Davis to put the Mavericks back in front, 14-7.
Walker scored his second touchdown on McKinney North’s next possession, this one coming from six yards out. The 2-point-conversion attempt was no good and Marshall remained in the lead, 14-13 with 11:36 left in the second quarter.
Just 11 seconds later, Marshall was in the end zone again after Domar Roberson took the kickoff 75 yards the other way to give Marshall a 21-13 lead with 11:25 remaining the first half.
Walker found the end zone for the third time of the night, this one on another one-yard run. That put the Bulldogs back within one point, 21-20 at the 9:19-mark.
McKinney North regained the lead with a 42-yard field goal from Dutton, making the score 23-21 with 5:20 to play until halftime.
Buchanan intercepted a pass and just three plays later, nailed a 35-yard field goal with 59 seconds left to give the lead back to Marshall and make the halftime score 24-23.
The Mavericks forced the Bulldogs to punt on their first two drives on the second half and the Mavericks scored a pair of Davis touchdowns, the first coming from 24 yards and the second from one yard. That gave Marshall a 38-23 lead with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
Buchanan tacked on three more points with a 27-yard field goal to make it 41-23 with 5:05 remaining.
McKinney North scored one last touchdown when Constantine connected with Hendrix from 12 yards out but the Mavs already had the win in the bag as they sealed up the 41-29 win.
Marshall will have a bye Friday before returning to action in district play. The Bulldogs will be home against Rockwall-Heath.