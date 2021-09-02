LONGVIEW – Friday night saw the Marshall Mavericks and Longview Lobos go head-to-head on the gridiron for the 111th time as the Mavs were able to keep it close but came up short 14-0. Marshall now holds a record of 0-2 as the Lobos are now 1-1.
Marshall had 179 yards of total offense with 125 yards coming through the air and 54 on the ground. Michael Olvera led the Mavs’ passing attack by going 8-of-17 for 118 yards and one interception. Collier Slone was 2-for-6 for seven yards. JQ Davis led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 66 yards. Jacorey Smith caught seven passes for 71 yards while Domar Roberson had three receptions for 54 yards. The Mavericks finished the night with 11 first downs.
Longview tallied up 217 yards on the night, rushing for 152 and throwing for 65. Taylor Tatum led the rushing attack with 19 carries for 110 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Allen went 5-of-10 passing for 60 yards. He also had five carries for seven yards and one score. Joshua Thomas had one completion for four yards. Jalen Hale caught three passes for 33 yards. The Lobos came away with 13 first downs.
Marshall’s defense forced the Lobos to punt on the first drive of the game but the Lobos repaid the favor on Marshall’s first drive.
Longview then drove 59 yards and capped the drive off with a quarterback sneak up the middle by Allen for the first points of the game. The extra point from Michael Fields gave the Lobos a 7-0 lead with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was a defensive battle as the two teams went scoreless as the Lobos led 7-0 at halftime.
Olvera came in at quarterback in the second half and helped Marshall move the ball but the Mavericks were unable to find the end zone.
The first touchdown of the second half came on the last play of the third quarter when Tatum went the distance from 51 yards. Fields tacked on the extra point to give the Lobo a two-touchdown lead. Like the second quarter, the fourth quarter went scoreless as Longview held on to win 14-0.
Marshall will play its first home game Friday when they play host to McKinney North while the Lobos are slated to travel to Tyler to go head-to-head with the Legacy Red Raiders.