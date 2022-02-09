Despite seeing Giko McCoy drop 26 points to be the game’s leading scorer against Texas High Tuesday night, the Mavericks were unable to come up with a victory as they fell short to the Tigers 63-54. The Mavericks are now 1-10 against district opponents while the Tigers advance to 5-5 in district play.
“There can’t possibly be a tougher team in the state of Texas, mentally,” Mavericks head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “They just kept battling and battling and couldn’t catch a break. We had some balls that didn’t bounce right. The kids got down by almost 20 and battled, battled, battled. I don’t have enough compliments for them. It’d be real easy to quit. First of all we don’t have anything to play for because we’re not going to the playoffs. Everybody who played contributed something.”
Jacorey Smith was next in line for scoring for the Mavericks with nine points. Davernious Robinsin and Jordan Jacobs each came away with five points while Campbell White scored four. Ryan Knox recorded two points and Domar Roberson finished with one.
Michael Thomas was Texas High’s leading scorer with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second quarter. Damon Augustus and Jayden Godwin scored 13 points apiece. Jakholbe Johnson tossed in six points while Cotton Jackson, Jalen Betters, Xavier Dangerfield and CJ Brown all scored two points. Jaylen Godwin scored one.
Robinson scored the first points of the night to give Marshall an early 2-0 lead. Texas High tied it up and took the lead with buckets from Johnson and Jayden Godwin. Jacobs put Marshall back in the lead with an and-one. A layup from Robinson gave the Mavs a three-point lead. Texas High scored six of the next seven points to take a 10-8 lead. Jacobs scored the final bucket of the opening quarter to tie it up at 10-10 heading into the second quarter.
A three-pointer from Thomas was followed by a two from Augustus to give the Tigers a 12-point lead. Moments later, after Thomas added two more threes, Smith came up with a field goal to make it a 34-20 lead but Jayden Godwin scored the final points of the first half from beyond the arc to make it 37-20 at the half.
White scored the first points of the second half but Thomas quickly followed that up with his 20th point of the night. The Tigers continued adding to their lead. McCoy came away with an and-one but it only cut Marshall’s lead to 17 points. Moments later, Calloway’s bucket sparked a 7-0 run but that came to an end when Betters came up with a bucket. The third quarter ended with a basket from Jackson to make the score 50-37.
The fourth quarter saw White drop it in on a layup as Marshall immediately called timeout, trailing 52-41 with 6:41 remaining. A Robinson free throw and a field goal by McCoy from inside the paint made it a 10-point game. A technical foul went against Texas High and sent McCoy to the line where he went 1-of-2 to bring the game into single digits. After the timeout, McCoy dropped in a shot to make the score 55-48 with about three minutes remaining. A dunk by Augustus brought Texas High’s lead back to nine. The Mavericks cut it to seven with another bucket from McCoy but time continued to tick. Johnson’s layup was followed by another shot down low from McCoy. Marshall called another timeout as it trailed 59-52 with 43 seconds left. A layup for the Tigers was followed by a bucket from Jacorey Smith, the final bucket of the game, making the final score 67-54.
The Mavericks will be off Friday and are slated to return to action Tuesday at home for senior night against the Pine Tree Pirates.