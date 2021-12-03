Friday night’s matchup between Marshall and Tatum came down to the wire but the Mavericks fell just short in a three-point loss.
“We lost a heartbreaker to Tatum 51-48 and missed a three point shot at the buzzer too tie,” Mavericks head basketball coach Bobby Carson said in an email. “I am very proud of the effort her kids displayed in a very hostile environment. As I explained to them after the game and to paraphrase the Bible, ‘That which does not destroy us only makes us stronger,’ and we have the choice to be a victim or to be the victor.”
The loss sets Marshall’s record back to 2-6. They will look to rebound Tuesday when they return to action for their final of three straight road games against the Lufkin Panthers. They will have a bye Friday and will return home Tuesday, Dec. 14 to play host to the Pleasant Grove Hawks.