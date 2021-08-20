Although Marshall’s football team lost the two live-quarter portions of Thursday night’s scrimmage against Tyler Legacy 10-0, the Mavericks were less concerned about putting more points on the scoreboard and more concerned with gaining experience as they went up against someone other than themselves.
JQ Davis led Marshall’s ground attack with 65 yards on 11 carries. Collier Slone got the start at quarterback and completed four passes.
Marshall’s first two offensive possessions resulted in turnovers, with the first being an interception and the second a fumble.
The Mavericks defense held the Red Raiders to one touchdown and a field goal in the live portion, both of which came in the second quarter. Legacy’s points came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryson Donnell that was set up by a 53-yard run by Jamarion Miller. Christian Baxter, who tacked on the extra point, also made a 40-yard field goal.
Marshall is slated to kick off the regular season on the road Friday night in New Caney against the Eagles for a 7 p.m. start time.