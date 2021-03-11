Marshall and Pleasant Grove met on the baseball diamond for the third time this season when they went head-to-head in Hallsville’s Reich Builder’s Classic Thursday night.
It was the only game of this year’s tournament to be held at Maverick Field. In the end, it was the Hawks who came out on top of Mavericks in a pitcher’s duel, 3-1.
Marshall had five hits on the night. Hayden Kelehan went 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Jim Weave was 1-for-3. Jacob Oden was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Dallan Shaw reached on two singles and an error. Dante Enriquez pitched six innings where he allowed no runs on three hits and struck out seven batters. He was replaced by Garrett Cotten in the final inning where the Mavs allowed three runs on four hits.
Pleasant Grove’s Alex Galvan earned the win from the mound. He pitched all seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out eight batters. Brenton Clark was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Travler Couch was 1-for-3 with one run. Cason Head batted in the seventh inning where he came up with a single and scored a run. Carson Rhodes went 1-of-2. Josh Brown went 1-of-2 with a double. Batting for him in the seventh inning was Head who came up with a single and a run.
Blake Jennings reached on a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Hayden Koller reached on a base hit and had one RBI.
“Dante pitched an outstanding game,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “He kind of got tired there at the end but he just pitched. He threw all three pitches for strikes, changed speeds and then Garret’s got to come into that situation and understand he’s got to lead, he’s got the stuff to do it and he’s got to compete in the strike zone and he just didn’t do that and you can’t do that against good hitters, especially not the No. 3 team in the state. They’re a good team but we were right there and we’ve got to find ways to win and not be afraid to fail.”
The Mavericks forced the Hawks to go three up, three down in top of the first as Enriquez struck out the last the second and third batters. However, Galvan also had a pair of strikeouts in the bottom half of the inning and the Hawks repaid the favor by forcing the Mavs go three up, three down. The two teams were scoreless entering the second inning.
Enriquez added three strikeouts in the top of the second to prevent the Hawks from getting their first runner on base. Marshall went down in order once again as each team remained in search of its first base-runner.
Brown led off the third inning with a stand up double to the left-centerfield wall for the first hit of the night. However, he was caught stealing for the first out of the inning. Enriquez tossed his sixth strikeout for the second out and a fly ball to left field ended the top of the third. Shaw led off the bottom half and gave the Mavericks their first hit of the game when he beat out the run to first. He then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Roth, then to third on a 4-3 grounder. However a grounder to shortstop ended the inning as the Mavericks left a man on base and the two teams remained scoreless after three innings.
It went back to the top of the lineup to start the fourth where Pleasant Grove leadoff hitter Clark singled. He advanced to second on a sac bunt from Bearden. Galvan drew the first walk of the night and that put two runners on base. The two runners advanced into scoring position on a grounder for the second out. Marshall kept the Hawks from scoring by scooping up a fly ball to centerfield. Once again, another inning was in the books as the two teams remained scoreless.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, Rhodes reached first on a single but a batter later, he was out at second. Shallow singled to shallow right field in the bottom of the fifth and made his way to second with one out. However, Galvan added two more strikeouts to end the inning.
Clark reached on a walk to lead off the sixth inning. He then made his way to third thanks to a pair of groundouts with two outs. He was unable to score after a third groundout ended the top half of the inning. With one out in the bottom half, Weaver tried stretching a double into a triple and was called out at third base. Kelehan launched the ball to the same area as Weaver for the two-out-standup double. Kelehan went on to score the game’s first run on an RBI single from Oden who made his way to third base but he was unable to add to his team’s lead.
Cotten came in to pitch the seventh inning where he walked the first batter before Couch singled to put two runners on base. Head bunted for a single to load the bases with no outs on the board. Jennings reached with a fielder’s choice as Murphy was tagged out at the plate for the first out. Couch was at third when he saw a passed ball and took off and slid into home plate for the Hawk’s first run of the night, tying the game up at 1-1. Koller’s RBI single scored Head to give the Hawks the lead before Clark added an RBI single to score Jennings, making the score 3-1 in favor of Pleasant Grove.
A throw to first sailed over the first baseman’s head and allowed Shaw to reach second but the Hawks forced two more outs to seal up the 3-1 win.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action at 2 p.m. against Atlanta in Hallsville. Pleasant Grove will go head-to-head with Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m. and then Hallsville at 6 p.m.