Longview turned in a solid outing in all three phrases to pick up a must-win game over rival Marshall on Tuesday.
Every game is that crucial in District 15-5A.
Gabe Flores was a spark early, Landyn Grant dealt off the mound and the Lobo defense backed him in a 9-2 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night at Lobo Field.
With the win, the Lobos pull above .500 in 15-5A action with their third-straight 15-5A win following a big road victory over Texas High this past Friday night.
“We struggled out of the gate in district but we’re playing a lot better right now,” Lobo head coach Jim Goldman said. “Solid game tonight at the plate, on the mound and in the field.
“We’ve got to keep that going every night.”
Longview (14-5) now sits at 3-2 in district action and will wrap up the first run through the slate at Pine Tree on Thursday.
The Lobo offense tacked on a pair of runs through the first four innings on nine hits. Marshall (6-13, 1-4) scored one in the third and another in the fifth.
Justin Beltran finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the leadoff spot for Longview. He led off the bottom of the first with a deep shot to right-center for a double and took third on a throwing error, one of four miscues for the Mavericks.
It didn’t matter much as Flores tattooed a 3-1 pitch to deep left-center for a two-run shot to give the Lobos a quick 2-0 lead.
Beltran added a sac fly in the second inning and an RBI base knock in the fifth. Flores finished with a run scores in the third and a stolen base.
In the DH spot, Jordan Allen went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a sac fly. He reached on an error in the second and scored on Beltran’s sac fly. Trent Bush finished 2-for-3 for the Lobos with a both a line-drive and infield single and Cooper Mayes reach based in all three trips to the plate out of the nine-hole with a single and two walks.
Grant retired the first eight Mavericks he faced with a heavy strike-to-ball count and working ahead of batters. He finished with five strikeouts in five innings of work and scattered two hits and two runs. After an error and an RBI double from Marshall’s Hayden Kelehan down the left-field line, Grant worked out of bases-loaded jam in the third inning. He did so again in the fifth after Marshall tacked on another run on an RBI groundout from Garrett Cotton.
Cason Orr worked two scoreless innings of relief for Longview with two strikeouts.
Both Lobo pitchers benefitted from strong defense behind them. DeKalon Taylor, who had a single at the plate, made a ranging catch in right field in the first inning. Catcher Braden Nickel picked off two runners on base – one stealing second to end the fourth and another 2-3 putout to end the sixth. Connor Cox had a stellar dig in the seventh inning on a groundout.
Dallan Shaw had Marshall’s second hit, a single, in the fourth inning. The Mavericks drew seven walks in the game but failed to capitalize on those opportunities.
Kelehan struck out five to shoulder the loss for Marshall.