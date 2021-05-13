DALLAS – Game two of the area round playoff series was a tight one as Highland Park defeated Marshall in a 7-6 final. The Scots are now 22-13 overall while Marshall is 16-15.
Jim Weaver was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Garrett Cotton was 1-for-4 with a single. Jacob Oden was walked twice and singled once, had one run and one RBI. Brayden Robbins was 3-for-4 with two runs. Dallan Shaw reached on a walk and scored one run. Dylan Thurman doubled, scored one run, and had two RBI. Brent Burris reached on an error, a fielder’s choice and had two RBI. Hayden Kelehan was given the loss from the mound but finished with eight strikeouts.
Calvin Williams got the win from the mound as he pitched 110 pitches in five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out nine batters. Preston Gamster reached on a double, a walk and a fielder’s choice, scored one run and had three RBI. Josh Bowers went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Jack Curtis went 2-for-4. Braden Jirovec was 1-for4 with one run. Trey Brimmage had a double in the fifth inning. Jack Jackson was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored one run. Sam Sessions singled, reached on a hit-by-pitch, a fielder’s choice and scored one run.
The Mavericks went three up, three down in the top of the inning as Williams threw his first two strikeouts of the night. Kelehan struck out the first Highland Park batter of the night before walking Gamster. Bowers sent the ball to the outfield where it fell between two Mavericks, scoring Gamster and allowing Bowers to score the first run of the game. Bowers was brought home on an RBI single to give the Scots a 2-0 lead with one inning in the books.
The second inning stared with a leadoff walk to put Oden on base. Robbins singled to give Marshall its first hit of the night, putting two runners on base. Shaw was walked and that loaded the bases for the Mavericks. Thurmon sent the ball down the third-base line for a two-RBI double to score Oden and Robbins. Burris came away with an RBI to score Shaw, giving the Mavs their first lead of the night. Weaver then brought home Thurmon with an RBI single and advanced Burris to third. That gave Marshall a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the second. Jackson reached on a one-out single right before Sessions followed his lead to put two runners on base. Dante Enriquez fielded a ground ball and dove into first base to get the out as the runners advanced. Gamster sent the ball into right field for a two-RBI double to tie the game up at 4-4 after two innings.
Oden reached on a walk before a forced out at second allowed Robbins to get on base. Robbins stole second but that was the closes he came to breaking the tie in the top of the third. Highland Park went three up, three down as Kelehan added two more strikeouts, bringing his total to five as the game remained knotted up at four runs apiece.
Kelehan reached on an error with two outs in the top of the fourth. Weaver joined him on base when he was hit by a pitch. Williams threw his third strikeout of the inning, bringing his total to seven as the Mavericks came up scoreless. Jackson reached on a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth. Sessions reached on a hit-by-pitch. Dugger was walked and that loaded the bases for the Scots. Gamster reached on a fielder’s choice as Dugger was thrown out but Jackson’s courtesy runner, Adam Rourke, was brought home to put Highland Park back on top, 5-4 after four innings.
With one out in the fifth inning, Robbins reached on a base hit before sliding into second for the stolen base. Another strikeout was followed by a walk that put Thurman on first, as the Mavs had runners on the corners. Burris reached on an error and scored Robbins to tie up the game at 5-5 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. Bowers reached on a hit-by-pitch. Jirovec reached on a single. Brimmage cleared the bases with a two-RBI double to put the Scots back in the lead. Jackson laid down a bunt for a single and that advanced Brimmage to third. Kelehan flipped the ball to Oden who tagged out Brimmage at home plate for the second out as Sessions reached on a fielder’s choice. Kelehan tossed another strikeout to close the inning as Highland Park led 7-5.
Cotten beat out the run to first for the infield single with two outs in the top of the sixth. That’s when the Scots switched to Mac Moreland on the mound. Oden got to second on a base hit as Cotten reached home to put Marshall within one run. Oden was tagged out for the final out of the top of the sixth. A three-run error allowed Gamster to reach third to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Turner reached on a fielder’s choice as Gamster was tagged out at home. Kelehan threw his final strikeout and reached his max pitch count as the Mavericks turned to Weaver on the mound. Curtis then reached on a single but the inning ended with a groundout to take it to the seventh inning where the Mavericks had one last shot at coming away with a sweep.
Robbins led off with a single and that was followed by a strikeout. The game was just two strikes away from finishing before Robbins slid into second for the stolen base but the third strikeout of the inning forced a game three as Highland Park came away with the 7-6 win.
The two teams will conclude the series for the final game today at 1 p.m. in Marshall.