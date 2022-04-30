Marshall’s baseball season came to an end Friday night when it lost to Texas High 5-1.
The Mavs came away with four hits. Jacob Oden was 1-for-4 with one run. Campbell White and Carlos Hill each went 1-for-3 while Hill had an RBI to score Oden. Beau Burris was 1-for-2. White pitched all six innings for the Mavs, throwing 101 pitches, allowing five runs on 10 hits, three walks and struck out two batters.
Nathan Steele got the win from the mound for the Tigers. He went five innings, throwing 81 pitches, allowing one run on three hits, one walk and struck out seven batters. The Tigers were led by Jacob Yowell who was 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
The Mavericks finish the season with an overall record of 9-16 and a district record of 1-11.