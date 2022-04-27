Senior night didn’t go how Marshall’s baseball team would have liked when it fell 8-4 to the Mount Pleasant Tigers Tuesday night but head coach Derek Dunaway was proud of the Mavs’ effort.
“They’ve been through good times,” Dunaway said. “They’ve been through bad times. I thought that we came out tonight and competed better than we have in a couple weeks. Senior night is always a special night, last night for those guys on this field. The outcome doesn’t always come out the way you want it but they came out here and competed.”
The Mavs are now 9-15 overall and 1-10 in District 15-5A.
Marshall scored its four runs on five hits. Jacob Oden was walked twice and scored one run. Campbell White went 1-for-3 with one walk. Andrew Phillips finished 1-of-3 with one run and one RBI. Carlos Hill was 1-for-4 with one run. Henry Roth was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Garrett Cotten spent the first five-and-one-third innings on the mound where he threw 103 pitches, allowing seven runs on 1- hits, five walks and two strikeouts. Jordan Owen relieved him for the remaining one-and-two-third innings where he allowed one run on one hit.
The Tigers came away with eight runs on 11 hits. Braden Duff was 1-for-4 with one RBI. Jacob Bristow reached on a walk and scored one run. Skyler Nelson was 3-for-3 with one run. Harrison Wall was 1-for-4 with one RBI. Keller Thompson was 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Lane Pinckard reached on a walk and scored one run. Evan Grissom was 1-for-2 with two runs. Tyson Mintor was 2-for-3 with one run. Wall was the winning pitcher. He threw 97 pitches in four-and-one-third innings, allowing four runs, walking six and striking out seven.
An error by Marshall allowed Mount Pleasant to get a runner on base with two outs in the top of the first inning but the Mavs retired the next batter to take it to the bottom half of the inning. The Mavs loaded the bases when leadoff hitter Oden took advantage of a wild pitch to score the first run of the game, giving Marshall a 1-0 lead after one inning.
Thompson gave the Tigers their first hit of the night to lead off the second inning. Two batters later, Pinkcard reached on a walk before Grissom was hit by a pitch and that loaded the bases with Tigers with one out on the board. Minter’s two-RBI single put the Tigers on the board and gave them their first lead of the night.
With one out in the bottom of the second, Roth sent the ball to right field before sliding into third base for the triple. Another wild pitch allowed Roth to go the rest of the way to tie the game up at 2-2 after two complete innings.
Nelson came up with a double with one out in the third inning. He was brought home on an RBI single from Thompson, forcing yet another lead change. Thompson was caught stealing for the second out as the Tigers led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the third.
Grissom was walked in the fourth inning and found his way home when Minter caught in a rundown between first and second base. Minter took advantage of an error and ran home to score. That gave the Tigers a 5-2 lead. A pair of singles gave the Tigers runners on the corners. Bristow’s RBI single scored Bristow, giving Mount Pleasant a four-run lead.
Hill reached on a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth and was joined on by Burris who was walked. An RBI triple from Phillips scored Hill but Burris was tagged out at the plate. An RBI single from Roth scored Phillips. Roth made his way to third base before Oden was walked, putting runners on the corners. Oden snuck his way to second for a stolen base but a strikeout forced the Mavs to leave two runners stranded as they trailed 6-4 heading into the fifth inning.
Marshall forced a double play in the top of the fifth and shut out the Tigers for the first time since the first inning. The bottom half saw Marshall go three up, three down.
Grissom doubled to lead off the sixth inning. Two batters later, he was brought home on RBI single from Duff. Bristow was walked, giving the Tigers two runners on base. A walk put Nelson on bases, loading them up for the Tigers but the Mavs got out of the jam still trailing by just three runs heading to the bottom of the sixth inning where the Mavericks were unable to close the gap.
Thompson reached with a standup double in the seventh inning. An errand throw allowed him to score, spreading Mount Pleasant’s lead to four runs heading to the bottom of the seventh where Marshall got one man on with a walk but was unable to score as the Mavs fell in an 8-4 final.
The Mavs are slated to play their final game of the season Friday on the road against Texas High.
“I think it’s important and that’s what we talked about in the huddle, especially with these seniors,” Dunaway said when asked how important it is to finish strong with a win. “It’s their last three days together. Have a couple good practices. Have a little bit of fun and go out and compete on Friday night and try to go out on a positive note, especially for the three or four young guys we’ve got on the team, that’s momentum going into the summer and building for next year.”
Mount Pleasant will be home against Pine Tree.