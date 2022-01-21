Marshall’s boys basketball team lost a pair of game Thursday and Friday as they came up short against Pine Tree in a 57-52 final, less than 24 hours after falling to Texas High 72-52.
Pine Tree got off to a quick start and went up double digits at the end of the first quarter and at halftime,” Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “Down 15 in the fourth quarter, we battle back to take a 51-50 lead with a little over a minute left. Several missed free-throw opportunities and missed layups and we end up losing by five.”
Campbell White led the Mavericks in scoring with 12 points. JaCorrian Harris was right behind him with 11 points and Domar Roberson scored nine.
“Carlos Hill played great coming off the bench scoring five and hitting a crucial three-point basket down the stretch and JaCorey Smith led the team in rebounding with 11 and had seven points,” Carson said.
Carson said the Mavericks got off to a slow start in Thursday’s game against Texas High.
“(We) battled back and were down by five early in the fourth quarter and just ran out of gas,” he said.
Giko McCoy scored 15 points. Smith had 13 and Roberson dropped in nine.
“I was extremely proud of how hard the kids played, they battled all night but we could not overcome Texas Highs three point shooting,” Carson said. “We played even after our sluggish 18-2 start but it seemed like every time we made a run, they hit a three-pointer. They made eight on the night.”
The Mavericks now hold a district record of 1-5.