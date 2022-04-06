Marshall’s baseball team is still in search of its first district win after falling to the Texas High Tigers 10-3 at home Tuesday night. The Mavericks are now 8-11 overall and 0-6 against district opponents.
“We’re in a bad slump and it’s hard in the game of baseball,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “Again, it’s why I love the game and sometimes hate it because it mirrors life. It’s easy when things are going well and it’s really hard when things are not going well. My team is the Astros and they go to the World Series three out of the last five years and there are certain stretches in there where they go 0-10 and they’re in a team slump. It happens in baseball but unfortunately in high school baseball, you don’t have time to get into those slumps. I’m proud of the guys’ effort. They’re battling. They’re fighting themselves. They’re fighting the game. We hadn’t been able to hit the ball very well. We put some good swings on them tonight and a lot of them were hit right at Texas High. It’s frustrating but I’m proud of the guys for the way they’re competing. A lot of teams would give up right now and they haven’t. That’s not easy to do.”
The Maverick finished the night with seven hits. Jacob Oden went 1-for-3. Javarius Mitchell was 1-for-3 with one run. Campbell White finished the night by going 2-for-3 with one run. Andrew Phillips was 1-for-2 with one run. Carlos Hill was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Henry Roth was 1-for-2. Garrett Cotton pitched the first five innings for the Mavs where he threw 104 pitches, allowing six runs on 10 hits, three walks and five strikeouts. White threw the final two innings where he threw 47 pitches, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Texas High’s Jacob Yowell went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Luke Smith scored two runs. Nathan Steele was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBI. Dalton Raley batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with one run and two RBI. Sawyer Pritchard scored two runs for the Tigers.
Marshall has a bye Friday and will return home Tuesday to play host to the Pine Tree Pirates.
“We definitely need the bye to work on some things, get some confidence and talk about the mental side of the game,” Dunaway added. “That’s what we’re struggling with right now and again, that’s the game of baseball. It’s a mental game but I thought we did a lot better tonight of playing the next pitch, competing and seeing what happens. Texas High is a good baseball team. There’s a reason they’re 5-1 in district.”