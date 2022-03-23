Marshall’s baseball team remains in search of its first district win after falling to Sulphur Springs Tuesday night at home in a 5-4 final. The Mavericks are now 0-2 against district opponents.
“We’ve got to execute at the plate and we’ve got to have a sense of urgency and a commitment to do what we’re coached to do,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaways aid. “We’ve seen it at times throughout the first part of the season where we’re a really good baseball team and then we’ve also seen where we look like a team that’s going to finish last in the district. So we w know it’s there. We’ve just got to have the right mindset, not be afraid to fail and have that the entire game no matter what the situation is, whether things are going well or they’re going bad. We’ve got to play a complete game.”
The Mavericks scored their four runs on three hits. Garret Cotten went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Jacob Oden was 1-for-4. Cambell White scored one run. Beau Burris was walked twice and score one run. Henry Roth finished the night by going 1-for-3 with one run. Cotten pitched six and two-thirds innings where he threw 108 pitches, allowing five runs on 11 hits, one home run, four errors and two walks and struck out seven batters. Campbell White finished the game off by throwing the team’s final nine pitches, allowing no runs and no hits, one walk and one strikeout.
The bottom of the second saw Marshall score the first three runs of the game but the Wildcats got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the second inning and one in the fifth to tie the game up at 3-3. The Mavs jumped back in front with a run in the sixth and were forced to bat in the seventh after Sulphurs Springs added two more runs in the top half of the inning. Marshall was unable to tie or win the game in the seventh as it fell short 5-4.
“We jumped on them early. Garrett worked his way through the game,” Dunaway added. “He didn’t have his best stuff last night but he kept us in the ballgame and gave us a chance to win. I thought we made some plays on defense that we’ve been working on in practice. They tried to trick us a few times with a first-and-third situation, our pickoffs and timings – things we’ve worked on in practice, we were executing them but there were other things that we were not.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday on the road against the Hallsville Bobcats in a Harrison County rivalry matchup.