Marshall’s boys basketball team was unable to come up with a win at home over Sulphur Springs Tuesday night as the Wildcats escaped with a 58-47 win over the Mavericks. Marshall now holds a district record of 1-5 while the Wildcats advance to 5-2 against district opponents.
“I think the kids battled as well as they possibly could,” Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “We got beat by 40 at their place and tonight we had a chance to win down the stretch. The kids played extremely hard, executed well. I was just really, really proud. When we got down, we fought back. That’s what it takes. We’re snake bit. We’re right there, we just can’t get over the hump. Like Friday night, we were right there, we just couldn’t get over the hump.
“We’re getting better and better but it’s a tough district,” Carson added. “Everybody is good. It would have been nice to pull off the upset but I thought we played well.”
Marshall’s Giko McCoy was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Right behind him for Marshall was Domar Roberson with 14. Campbell White scored eight points as Jacorey Smith finished the night with seven.
Justin Haire led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points. Next in line was Kodrick Turner who tossed in 12 and Branson Lynn who came away with 11 points. Caleb Alexander finished the game with nine points and Carson Arrington scored five.
McCoy threw down a dunk for the first two points of the game. Haire came up with an and-one to give the Wildcats their first lead before Roberson put Marshall back in front, 4-3. After a Sulphur Springs free throw, Lynn drained a three before Roberson knocked down back-to-back buckets to put Marshall back into the lead, 8-7. The two teams went back and forth. The Wildcats regained the lead with a field goal from Turner before White drained a three to give Marshall an 11-9 lead. Haire tied it up with a dunk and that forced Marshall to call timeout with 2:31 remaining. Another three put Sulphur Springs back on top as the Wildcats entered the second quarter with a 16-13 lead.
Smith scored the first points of the second quarter to put Marshall within one point but a three from Lynn made it a two-possession game. Moments later, Alexander came away with a pair of three-point plays, one of which was an and-one and the other on a shot from beyond the arc. That gave the Wildcats their first double-digit lead of the night. Smith came away with an and-one to score the final points of the first half, making the halftime score 34-22 in favor of the Wildcats.
Arrington drained a three for the first points of the second half. Smith scored Marshall’s first points of the half from down low before McCoy came away with an and-one to make it a 10-point game. The Mavs’ next possession saw another bucket from McCoy to put Marshall within single digits. Roberson went the distance and finished the play off with a reverse layup. That cut Sulphur Springs’ lead to 38-31 and forced the Wildcats to call timeout with 2:35 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats managed to get their lead back to double digits, making the score 43-33 after three quarters
Turner went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line to start the fourth quarter. Lynn threw up a floater that found its way into the net for two points. Moments later, McCoy found his way to the basket for two points, cutting Marshall’s deficit down to single digits. Alexander drained a three to spread the Wildcats’ lead back to 12 points but White quickly answered with a three of his own, making the score 52-43. The Mavs immediately called a timeout with 2:50 remaining. McCoy rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two, bringing the score to 53-45. The Mavs called another timeout with 77 seconds to play. Marshall ran the full-court press when Roberson came up with a steal and a layup. That put Marshall within eight points, 55-47. Sulphur Springs scored the remainder of the points from the free-throw line where they sealed up the 58-47 win.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday when they take on the Hallsville Bobcats on the road in a battle of Harrison County. The Wildcats will be home against the Pine Tree Pirates.