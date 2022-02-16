Marshall’s boys basketball team might not be playing in the postseason but it got the win it was hoping for on senior night with a 70-61 win over the Pine Tree Pirates. The Mavericks end district play with a record of 2-10 and 11-21 overall.
Senior Campbell White led the team in scoring with 22 points. Next in line was his classmate Domar Roberson with 12. Jacorey Smith and Giko McCoy each dropped in nine points while Kenneth Calloway scored eight. Pooh Harris came away with six points while Davernious Robinson and Carlos Hill each scored two points.
Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said it was very important for his Mavericks to come away with the win.
“One, it was senior night so we wanted to win for the seniors in their last game,” Carson said. “That was really important for us. It was the last game this particular team will ever play together. It will be a different team next year. We wanted to end the season on a positive note and we feel like we’re starting next year with a one-game-winning streak. Not only did we want to win but we played extremely well. I was so proud of the five seniors, they all started and got off to a great start. They brought some energy, got after it and the crowd got into it. It was a great start. Those are five great kids that are really going to be missed. The younger classmen fed off that and played well.”
The five seniors were Harris, Roberson, White, Calloway and Hill.
“We got up by 22 at one time and hats off to Pine Tree, they never gave up,” Carson continued. “They battled back and I think at one point, cut it to three or four and we kind of put ourselves back together again and finished strong, knocking down some free throws and making some big defensive stops. Everybody who played did an outstanding job whether they played 20 seconds or 20 minutes. It was very much a team effort. We’ve been so close all year to winning ballgames and for whatever reason, we weren’t able to close the door. I hate that I’s the last game of the season that we were able to figure out how to close it out but the last game of the season is better than never at all. It was a huge win. I was tickled to death. We’ll start offseason tomorrow. We’re not going to waste any time.”