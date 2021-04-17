On March 23, Marshall’s baseball team fell short 5-4 on the road to Sulphur Springs but on Friday night, the Mavericks got their revenge with a commanding 16-0 win over the Wildcats. The victory gives Marshall a winning record of 5-4 in district play.
“We’re completely different,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “That’s what I said yesterday. We’re confident. We believe in ourselves. We believe in our individual selves. We believe in our individual teammates. They’re doing everything we’ve coached them to do and it’s been a long battle to get there but the guys are doing what they’re coached to do.”
The Mavericks scored their 16 runs on 13 hits, 11 walks and had 13 RBI. Hayden Kelehan reached on a double, three walks, scored three runs and had three RBI. Brayden Robbins batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. Dylan Thurmon was 3-for-4 with one run and three RBI. Jim Weaver was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Jacob Oden was 1-of-2 with two walks, two runs and two RBI. Garrett Cotten went 1-for-3 with one run, one run and had one RBI. Dallan Shaw was 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and one RBI. Brent Burris also batted 1.000 by going 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs and one RBI. Henry Roth and Carlos Hill each cross home plate to score a run for the Mavs. Cotten got the win from the mound as he pitched the first four innings, allowing one run on one hit, three walks, five strikeouts. Dante Enriquez pitched the fifth inning where he allowed no runs on no hits, walked one batter and struck out one.
Sulphur Springs’ Hayden Hurst reached on a walk before scoring the Wildcat’s only run of the night. He was brought home on an RBI from leadoff hitter Mayer Millsap. Matthew Singleton went 1-for-3 and had the team’s only hit.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Tuesday when they take on Hallsville on the road in a battle of Harrison County.