HALLSVILLE – Marshall’s baseball team had a 1-0 lead heading into the third inning of Friday’s night game against Liberty-Eylau in Hallsville’s Reich Builders Classic, but the Leopards scored nine runs in the third inning and came away with the 9-1 win. Marshall now holds an overall record of 4-10.
“You’ve got to find a way to get out of those innings,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “It’s baseball, so sometimes you can make a good pitch and they don’t square the ball up and we don’t have a guy in a certain spot to make a play but we’ve got to make the routine plays in that situation and in that inning, we made two or three errors and we can’t do that. Somebody’s got to step up. Somebody’s got to make a good pitch, find a way to get out of the inning. Usually the team that scores three or more runs in that inning is going to win.”
Marshall came away with five hits on the day. Hyden Kelehan reached on an error and scored the team’s only run of the night. Payton McMullen went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Jim Weaver went 2-for-2. Caleb Valentine went 1-for-2.
Liberty-Eylau had 11 hits. Leadoff hitter Ethan Brooks went 3-for-4 with one run and two RBI. Nate Moore was 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, one run and one RBI. Zach Brush was 1-for-3 with a run. Bryce Blackwell singled and scored one run. Parker Goodman and Ben Witterstaetter each reached on an error and scored one run. Braylon Blair was walked, hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Cayden Bennett earned the win from the mound as he threw all five innings, allowing just one run on five hits and struck out four batters.
Brooks led off the game with a hit but was out a batter later on a double play and a line drive to shot ended the inning. The bottom of the first saw Kelehan reached on an error and was brought home on an RBI base hit from McMullen to give the Mavs a 1-0 lead. The top of the second saw Bryce Blackwell reach on an error but the Mavs kept the Leopards scoreless as the game remained 1-0 heading into the second inning.
Blair was walked before being brought home on an RBI base hit from Moore. That tied the game up at 1-1. Ethan Brooks and Moore were brought home on a two-RBI double from Colby Brooks to give the Leopards a 3-1 lead. Brush singled before stealing second and third. He scored on an RBI single from Blackwell. Goodman reached on an error before another error allowed Witterstaetter reached and that allowed two more scores. Moments later, Blair was hit by a pitch and that loaded the bases for Liberty-Eyleau. Brooks batted two batters in when he reached on a single and Moore brought home Blair to score the ninth run of the inning and give the Leopards an eight-run lead.
Neither team scored from that point on for the remainder of the game as the Leopards came away with a 9-1 win.
Today was originally scheduled to be the final game of the tournament but due to the corona virus, today’s action has been cancelled.