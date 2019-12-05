VAN — Marshall’s boys basketball team picked up a pair of wins in the opening day of the Van Farmers Invitational with a 66-57 win over Malakoff and a 60-55 win over Brownsboro.
The Mavericks are 6-2 on the season.
Brownsboro had a 37-35 lead over Marshall after three quarters and had a 41-40 advantage with 6:07 remaining.
Marshall then went on an 11-2 run.
Colby Wood hit a 3-pointer to cut the score to 53-47 with 3:22 to play, and Gage Wehrmann followed with a steal and layup to cut the score to 53-49.
The Mavericks answered with four made free throws.
A 3-pointer by Brownsboro’s Jarrod Hastings cut the score to 58-55 with 23 seconds left, but that was the final scoring play for the Bears as Marshall escaped with a 60-55 victory.
Hastings led Brownsboro with 13 points, and Wehrmann had 11 points. Tylor Johnson had 9 points and 12 rebounds.
Lyrik Rawls led Marshall with 17 points. Khalil Wallace scored 14 points, and Hayden Kelehan had 13 points.
Marshall also picked up a 66-57 win over Malakoff. Jaedon Knox had 16 points for Marshall, and Rawls had all 14 of his in the second half.
Friday’s schedule at the tournament is Lindale vs. Marshall, 9 a.m.; Malakoff vs. Van, 10:30 a.m.; Brownsboro vs. Paris, noon; Van vs. Lindale, 1:30 p.m.; Paris vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.; and Brownsboro vs. Marshall, 4:30 p.m.