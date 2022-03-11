HALLSVILLE – Marshall went up against Glenbrook for the third time this season when it played its last game of the Reich Builder’s Classic in Hallsville as the Apaches came away with a 6-4 win in seven innings hours after defeating Lindale 9-6. The Mavericks are now 7-5 overall.
Glenbrook 6, Marshall 4
The Mavericks scored their first runs on two hits. Jacob Oden was walked, singled and scored two runs. Andrew Phillis was walked and scored one run. Javarius Mitchell reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored one run.
Glenbrook scored its six runs on nine hits. Hayden Marmon went 3-for-3 with one RBI. Cason Clemons reached on a single, an error and a walk and scored one run. Maddox Mandino and Easton Sanders each went 1-for-3 with a walk and one run. Landry Powell was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Garrett Brown was 1-of-3 with a walk, a double and one run. Seth Mangrum was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Clemons led off with a base hit in the top of the first inning but was caught stealing. That was followed by two more outs to bring it to the bottom half of the first inning.
Oden and Phillips were each walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning. White laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Oden then took advantage of a wild pitch and scored the game’s first run. That was followed by another wild pitch which allowed Phillips to score. McCleeland added a pair of strikeouts to end the inning, making the score 2-0 after one inning.
Sanders led off with a single and advanced to third when Harmon singled, putting runners on the corners. Sanders scored on an RBI single from Powell and Harmon was tagged out at third. Powell reached third on a double from Brown and scored on an RBI sacrifice grounder from Hollis before Mangrum’s RBI single scored Brown to give the Apaches a 3-2 lead.
Both teams went three up, three down in the third inning.
Harmon laid down a bunt for a single to lead off the fourth inning. After the next batter, the Mavericks made a pitching change and turned to Shaw who walked Brown, putting two runners on base with one out. After a fly ball to centerfield, both runners advanced into scoring position. The third out came on a popup to second base as the Apaches took their one-run lead into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Carlos Hill was hit by a pitch to give Marshall a base runner but the Mavericks left him stranded and trailed 3-2 heading into the fifth inning.
A leadoff error put Clemons on base in the top of the fifth. He advanced to second on a single from Mandino. Sanders was walked. That loaded the bases with one out. The Mavs kept the Apaches from scoring with a double play to bring it to the bottom of the fifth.
Logan Shepard reached on a two-out hit in the bottom of the fifth before taking second on a wild pitch but a groundout ended the inning to bring it to the sixth as Marshall trailed 3-2.
Glenbrook went three up, three down in the top of the sixth as Marshall had one last chance to tie or win.
Mitchell and Hill each reached on hit by pitch and advanced into scoring position. Caden Noblit was hit by a pitch and that loaded the bases for the Mavs with two outs. Mitchell ran home to score on a passed ball.That tied it up at 3-3. That extended the game one more inning.
Mangrum singled before Clemmons was walked They advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice groundout from McLelland. A walk scored Mangrum to break the tie. Another passed ball allowed Clemons to score. Mandino was scored on an RBI single from Harmon. That gave Glenbrook a 6-3 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Oden led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. The next two batters struck out before he made his way around the diamond and slid home to score but the final out came on a strikeout as Marshall fell in a 6-4 final.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Tuesday when they play host to Center and will play their first district game Friday on the road against Pine Tree.
Marshall 9, Lindale 6
Earlier in the day, Marshall built an 8-1 lead and held on for a 9-6 win over Lindale.
Jacob Oden banged out three hits and Henry Roth and Dallan Shaw had two RBI apiece for the Mavericks. Shaw and Javarius Mitchell finished with two hits apiece, and Garrett Cotten and Campbell White drove in runs. White went 6.2 innings on the hill for the pitching win. He struck out one and walked three.
Lindale 9, Hallsville 7
Earlier in the day in the tournament, Lindale built an 8-7 lead after three and added an insurance run in the fourth on the way to a 9-7 win over the Bobcats.
Kaden Fleming tripled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the way at the plate for Lindale.
For Hallsville in the loss, Logan Jones tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Sawyer Dunagan, Ethan Miller, Carter Rogas and Grayson Werth all drove in runs. Blake Cox and Werth both worked on the mound for the Bobcats.
Hallsville played again later on Saturday. Those results will be able to be found on Monday,