Marshall’s baseball team was shut out for the second straight game Tuesday night when the Longview Lobos defeated the Mavericks 11-0 in Marshall. The Mavs are now 8-9 overall and 0-4 in district play. Longview is 10-5-1 overall and 2-3 against district opponents.
Garrett Cotten went 1-for-2 and reached on a walk. Dallan Shaw went 1-for-1 on the night. Cotten pitched two-and-one third innings where he threw 58 pitches, allowing eight runs on 10 hits, one home run, one walk and two strikeouts. Campbell White relieved him for the next two-and-two thirds innings where he allowed three runs on four hits, one home run, one walk and two strikeouts. Jordan Owen came in and pitched the last one-third inning. The Mavs committed 11 errors on the night.
The Lobos recorded 14 hits on the night. Gabe Florez was the winning pitcher on the night for the Lobos. He remained on the mound for all five innings where he threw 88 pitches, allowing no runs on just two hits and struck out 12 batters. Ronald Woods and Taylor Tatum each went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Connor Cox was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI. Florez was 3-for-4 at the plate with one run and two RBI. Jordan Allen was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Alton Gatson was 2-for-3 with one run. Drew Flores was 1-for-2 with one run and three RBI. Kieffer Doxey finished the night by going 1-for-3 with one run.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday when they travel to Mount Pleasant. The Lobos will be home against Pine Tree.