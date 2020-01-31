Due to field conditions after a significant amount of rain, Marshall High School moved its first baseball practice from Friday to Saturday when several Mavericks came to get ready for the upcoming season.
“Right now we have 26 total but that’s not including the kids who tried out yesterday,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “We’ll take about six or seven of those. The varsity and JV total will be around 30-32 kids.
“Our guys have worked really hard in the offseason,” Dunaway added. “Having coach Rob Phillips as our strength guy, we’ve gotten bigger, faster, stronger and just the work ethic and chemistry that have been created in the offseason, we really think that will translate in season and give us an edge in the department. It’s a tight-knit group. They work hard. They like each other.”
The Mavericks will enter the season with five seniors, and helping anchor the team will be two seniors in particular – Payton McMullen and Jarius Mitchell.
“Those two guys have been on varsity since they were sophomores,” Dunaway offered. “They know my philosophies. They know my expectations. So they’re definitely going to be leaders. They’ve been leaders in the past. When you get sophomores on varsity who end up as seniors on varsity, they’ve been around the block so they know what to do and they can lead some of the younger kids, show them the ropes. Then we can continue on with the program.”
Marshall will have its first scrimmage Saturday in Elysian Fields. Its first game is slated for Monday, Feb. 24 when it plays host to Carthage.