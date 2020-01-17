Marshall’s boys basketball team continued its win streak and remains undefeated in district play after defeating the Hallsville Bobcats at home in a commanding 69-32 win over the cross-county rivals. The Mavericks are currently 21-6 overall and 5-0 against district opponents. The Bobcats are 15-11 overall and 3-2 in district.
“It’s our seventh win in a row and I chalk it up to defensive pressure,” Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said after Friday night’s game. “We’ve been forcing turnovers and speeding the game up and scoring in transition. The great thing about it is it was a team effort.
“We’ve got some great individual on-ball defenders but we’ve got people shooting gaps and rotating, similar to our team that had Jay McKnight, Shimar Jones, so it’s definitely a team defense and it all starts with the amount of pressure we’re able to put on the ball. Jaeden Knox, Chris Leonard and Lyrik Rawls have unbelievably quick feet and quick hands. Even though we’re scoring a lot of points, it’s very obvious that we’re generating it on the defensive end.”
Jaeden Knox dropped in 25 points to lead the game in scoring. Next in line for the Mavericks was Kevin Pinson with 11. James Thomas and Chris Leonard scored seven points each and Jayson Tuck was right behind them with six points. Caleb Valentine tossed in five points. Fred Woolen and NiDerrick Lewis each recorded three points while Lyrik Rawls came away with two.
Ben Samples led the Bobcats in scoring with 12 points. Taven Jackel and Ryan Pondant each had six points. Danny Marr recorded three points while Jai Locaraio and Tanner Benson each finished the night with two points apiece. Trenton Smith scored one point.
“I’m real proud of all 10 kids,” Carson added. “Everybody contributed something on the offensive end, something on the defensive end. I thought we passed the ball well. I thought it was an all-around great effort.”
Marshall started off hot. A three from Lewis was followed by a bucket from Valentine to give the Mavs a 10-0 lead. Knox drained a three in between a pair of threes from Samples and the first half came to a close with Marshall leading 15-8.
Rawls went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line for the first two points of the second quarter and the Mavericks continued to add to their lead. Moments later, Leonard added a three, then a two to give his team a 30-12 lead. Each team made a trip to the foul line before Samples scored the final points of the first half to cut Marshall’s lead to 32-15 heading into halftime.
The second half began with a free throw then a layup from Pinson before the two teams exchanged three-pointers. Benson went 2-for-2 from the line but the rest of the third quarter was all Marshall. Knox scored six of the team’s next nine points while the other three came on a shot from beyond the arc by Tuck. Knox then found Rawls for the assist to give Marshall a 49-20 lead. Pinson scored the next bucket and Marshall’s defense came up with steals that they turned into points right at the end of the third quarter to build a 55-20 lead heading into the fourth.
Leonard scored the first points of the fourth quarter but Pondant followed that up with back-to-back buckets and moments later, Marr and Jackel each drained a three but that just cut Hallsville’s deficit to 63-30. Pondant scored the final points for his team before Woolen scored the final points of the game from three-point range, helping the Mavericks seal up the 69-32 victory.
Both teams are slated to return to action on the road Tuesday. Marshall will travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons while Hallsville will go up against the Lufkin Panthers.
“They’ve got guy who’s nine feet tall,” Carson said of Nacogdoches. “Nana (Boasiako) was the district’s defensive MVP last year. He’s a shot-blocker and he can shoot the ball from the perimeter. Someone that tall and athletic just presents matchup problems. We’re not going to change anything. We’re going to go right at them like we always have. That’s all we know how to do.”