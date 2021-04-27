Spring football season is officially underway for Marshall High School which held its first practice on Monday evening. The Mavericks had roughly 90 kids participating. Athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said he’s pleased with the start.
“I thought the energy on day one was really good,” Griedl said. “Our kids were excited to be out there. They’ve worked their tails off this offseason. To be able to put the helmet and shoulder pads on and get out there is fun for everybody. There were a lot of great things that happened on both sides of the ball and there were a lot of things that we need to clean up but that’s to be expected day one. Overall as a staff, I think we’re pretty excited to be where we’re at and we’re looking forward to cleaning things up and getting better.”
Griedl added that effort is a key for his team this spring.
“Our biggest focus is just kind of teaching the base stuff and getting our kids to execute our base stuff on both sides of the ball at a high level,” he offered. “Once we start executing your base O and D at a high level, you’re able to kind of put some wrinkles into it that can diversify those things a little bit but right now as coaches, the main things we’re looking for are what players our executing and then not only executing but what players are executing with a high-effort level. That’s been our theme all offseason is simple effort. We’ve defined that in our program of what effort is and every kid in our program knows what effort is and ultimately, effort is ‘the joyful giving of yourself for a worthy cause, that which separates you from others,’ and we’ve been preaching that all offseason. Our kids have done an outstanding job of demonstrating that this offseason and now the fun part of stepping back on the grass to not only compete and execute at a high level but also to display that effort, we’re excited about that as a staff and our team is excited to display that.”
Marshall’s Red vs. White game is slate for Friday, May 14.