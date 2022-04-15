Thursday night saw Marshall’s baseball team fall short on the road against the Sulphur Springs Wildcats in a 9-4 final. The Mavericks are now 9-12 overall and 1-7 in district play.
The Mavericks scored their four runs on 10 hits. Jacob Oden was 2-for-3 with one run. Dallan Shaw was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Campbell White went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Javarius Mitchell went 1-for-4. Andrew Phillips was 1-for-3 with one walk. Carlos Hill went 1-for-3 with one walk. Beau Burris finished the day by going 1-for-2 with two walks and one RBI. Henry Roth was 1-for-4. Logan Shepard scored one run for the Mavs.
Campbell White got the start on the mound for the Mavericks. He threw 110 pitches in five innings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits, seven errors, four walks and struck out five batters.
The Mavericks are slated to go up against Hallsville at home in a battle of Harrison County Tuesday. The Wildcats will go up against the Pine Tree Pirates on the road.
Lady Mavs blanked by Ladycats
Marshall’s softball team came up empty in a 7-0 loss on the road against Sulphur Springs Thursday night. The Lady Mavs are now 9-15-1 overall and 3-7 in district play. Sulphur Springs is 20-1-2 overall and remains unbeaten in district play at 11-0.
The Lady Mavs came away with two hits. Claire Godwin went 1-for-1 and Laruen Minatrea was 1-for-3. Caitlyn Ellenburg got the start for the Lady Mavs as she pitched the first three-and-two-thirds innings, throwing 97 pitches, allowing seven runs on nine hits, six walk and striking out two batters. Godwin relieved her and pitched the final two-and-one third innings, throwing 16 pitches, allowing no runs on just one hit and two strikeouts.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action for their final district game Tuesday when they play host to the Hallsville Ladycats in a battle for Harrison County on senior night. Sulphur Springs will travel to Longview to take on the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.