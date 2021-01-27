Lady Mavs fall short in Mount Pleasant
Marshall’s girls basketball team was unable to come away with the road win Tuesday night when the Lady Mavs fell to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers in a 41-34 final. The Lady Mavs now hold a district record of 5-6.
Asia Smith led Marshall in scoring with nine points. She also pulled down nine rebounds, came away with three steals and two blocks. Are’Anna Gill tossed in five points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two blocks. Serenity Jackson recorded six points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had three assists. Michaela Haaland scored four points and had three nine rebounds.
He Lady Mavs are slated to return to action for senior night Friday when they play host to the Texas High Lady Tigers. That will be the final contest for the Lady Mavs as they fell short of making the playoffs.
Tigers ruin senior night for Mavericks
Senior night was not friendly to the Marshall Mavericks who were defeated 80-28 by the Mount Pleasant Tigers Tuesday night. The loss was the first senior-night loss for Marshall under the direction of head coach Bobby Carson. The Mavs now have a district record of 2-8.
Kenneth Calloway led the Mavericks in scoring with seven points. Jayson Tuck was next in line with five. Right behind him with four points were Jacorey Smith and Domar Roberson. David Haggerty recorded three points. James Thomas and Jack Mottershaw each came away with two points and Gabriel Brooks finished with one. Giko McCoy pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Mavericks will return to action Friday when they travel to Texarkana to take on the Texas High Tigers. They will have a bye on Tuesday and will play their final game of the season on the road against the Pine Tree Pirates.