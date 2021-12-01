Both Marshall’s boys and girls basketball teams picked up a win on Tuesday night as the Lady Mavs came away with a 44-42 win over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs and the Mavericks defeated the Henderson Lions 57-51. The Lady Mavs currently hold a record of 9-1 while the Mavs are now 2-5.
Asia Smith led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 14 points. She also pulled down five rebounds, had three blocks and three steals. JaKayla Rusk was next in line for scoring with 10 points. Are’Anna Gill dropped in seven points, grabbed five rebounds, had four blocks and four steals. Kamryn Turner record six points and Diamond Smith was right behind her with five points. Tierrani Jonson came away with two points.
“I am most pleased with how our team showed tremendous grit and focus to continue to battle a really good Tyler Chapel Hill team all game,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “Our ladies were able to fight through an adverse environment to find a way to come away with the victory. We needed a game like this to challenge us before we begin district play. Hats off to coach (Tony) Riley and Tyler Chapel Hill for competing at a high level. I told him that there wasn’t a loser last night because both of our teams got better tonight.”
The Lady Mavs are off Friday and are scheduled to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Bullard to go head-to-head with the Lady Panthers.
For the Mavericks, Ryan Knox drained a pair of three-pointers on his way to finish the night with 10 points. Kenneth Callaway was next in line with eight points and Jordan Jacobs was right behind him with seven points to go along with his 11 rebounds and five blocks. Domar Roberson and Torrien Culberson socred scored five points each while Jacorey Smith came away with two points.
“We came out flat and did not shoot the ball particularly well and we got behind,” Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “I was really pleased at the kids expended to get back in ball game and come away with the win. We struggled. We were 5-of-19 from the free-throw line. We were aggressive at the basket and we were getting fouled, it was just one of those nights where we could not make a free throw. That made it hard to get into our press. There was a lot of adversity that the kids had to face and I think we got down about eight or nine at one point in time and I think the most we got up by was about 11 but it was back and forth. They have a really good team. I was really pleased. We had a bunch of kids foul out. Campbell White fouled out. Che Che Roberson fouled out. Jordan Jacobs fouled out and we were playing without Giko McCoy because of a family illness. So we kind of got shorthanded down there. We had some guys who don’t normally play a lot of minutes who came off the bench and did a super job.
“It was truly a team effort,” Carson continued. “There was a lot of adversity with foul trouble and foul-outs but they just kept battling, battling and battling, which is what they’ve done all year and we were able to win by seven. It was nice not to just play good teams well, it was nice to get a win.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday night when they travel to Tatum to take on the Eagles.