Marshall’s boys basketball team fell to 2-2 on the year after being defeated by the Lindale Eagles in a 57-55 final.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Marshall head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “They (the Eagles) were very deliberate and were able to slow the ballgame down. We were up by 10, I think it was 29-19 in the second quarter and let them cut it back and we were actually down at halftime. We were up pretty much the whole ballgame and in the third quarter, we were up and they hit a couple baskets late to tie the game. Then they hit a basket to go up by two.
“We missed a three-point shot which would have won it. Then we had four wide-open shots because they were trying not to foul us. They just rolled around the rim, fall off, and we’d get the rebound, put it back up and it roll around the rim and fall off the other side. I’m serious, it should easily have gone into overtime but we did some things early in the ballgame that we shouldn’t have done. We’re still trying to figure each other out right now.
“The kids played extremely hard,” Carson added. “I thought we shot the ball well. I thought we played better than we did against Longview. We had a great practice today. We’re going to practice again tomorrow and again on Friday and then we go play Center at 3 p.m. on Saturday. We’re probably going to add some things, move some people around and figure some things out.”
Carson added he doesn’t expect anyone to dominate in terms of statistics.
“It looks like it’s not going to be any one of the same person who’s our leading scorer every night,” he said. “It should be pretty even. I’m still trying to figure out where I need to play Lyrik Rawls and Kevin Pinson. I’ve tried to put them at a couple different spots and they’ve been pretty good everywhere I put them. We’ll just see.”
Unfortunately for the Mavs, several of them have been bit by the flu bug.
“Hopefully the holiday will help with not having to be in school all day long and letting everybody get healed up and everything because once we get back to school, we’re probably going to have like 10 games in about two weeks,” he said. “We really need to be healthy for that tournament round that we have.”
Carson’s main goal for his team is to be prepared for the district opener.
“Again, I’ve just been telling our kids we’ve got to be ready Jan. 3,” the coach explained. “Of course I’d like to win a lot of games but it’s more important that we be ready for district and the first thing we’ve got to do is get well. Once we get well, we can start expanding on the things that we do. The kids have had great attitudes and they’ve worked really hard, so I’m excited about that.”
Saturday’s game between Marshall and Center is slated for 3 p.m. at Whitehouse for tournament play.