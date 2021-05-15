Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning down 7-4 in the final game of the 5A area round series, Marshall’s baseball team needed at least three more runs to keep its season alive.
The Mavericks loaded the bases and didn’t just tie the game up but scored four runs to win in walk-off fashion to defeat Highland Park 8-7 and punched their ticket to the next round.
“‘Get on base and get it to the next guy somehow, some way,’” Marshall baseball coach Derek Dunaway said when asked what he was telling his team going into the bottom of the seventh. ‘”We don’t need a double and we don’t need a home run. Just get on base and get it to the next guy.’”
Marshall advances with an overall record of 17-15 while Highland Park finishes its season with an overall record of 22-15.
The Mavericks scored their eight runs on 12 hits. Hayden Kelehan went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, and two RBI. Jim Weaver was 1-for-3 with one walk. Garrett Cotten went 1-for-4 with a double.
Jacob Oden reached on two singles an error and scored three runs. Brayden Robbins was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and one RBI.
Dylan Thurmon went 2-for-3, reached on a hit-by-pitch, scored two runs and had one RBI. Brent Burris went 2-for-3, reached on a hit by pitch, scored one run and had one RBI.
Dante Enriquez got the start from the mound where he pitched two innings, allowing three runs on four hits and struck out two batters. He was relieved by Jim Weaver who earned the win from the mound as he pitched the final five innings, allowing four runs on three hits and struck out three batters.
Highland Park finished the day with seven runs on seven hits. Preston Gamster reached on a walk and scored one run. Trey Brimmage went 2-for-3 with a double and one run. Adam Rourke reached on an error and scored one run. Patrick Turner was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
Josh Bowers reached on a single, a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Jack Curtis reached on a single, a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Hunter Kraus was 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run and one RBI.
Sam Sessions got on base with a fielder’s choice and a walk and had one RBI. Ben Bailey pitched the first five-and-two-thirds innings for the Scots where he allowed five runs on eight hits.
Brimmage launched the ball to the leftfield wall for a two-out double. He was brought home on an RBI single from Turner to help the Scots draw first blood, making the score 1-0 heading to the bottom half of the inning. Weaver was walked with one out on the board but the inning ended with a double play, leaving Marshall down by one run.
The second inning started off with a single from Curtis. He advanced to second on a groundout to shortstop. Kraus sent the ball to the outfield where it took a bounce over centerfield wall for a ground-rule double to score Curtis. Kraus scored on a sacrifice fly from Sessions to spread his team’s lead to 3-0. Oden beat out the run to first base for a leadoff single. He then dove into second for the stolen base, putting Marshall’s first runner into scoring position. Robbins brought Odens home with an RBI base hit. Thurmon reached on Marshall’s third straight hit. Burris made it four straight hits and loaded the bases with no outs. Bailey then threw his first two strikeouts. Kelehan then scored Robbins and Thurmon on a two-RBI single to tie it up at 3-3 after two innings.
The third inning led off with a walk to put Gamster on first base. Brimmage struck out but Oden was unable to hold onto the ball as Brimmage reached first base and Gamster advanced to third. Turner grounded out into a double play but brought home Gamster to give the lead back to the Scots. Oden beat out another run for an infield single with one out in the bottom of the third. Robbins got on with another base hit before a passed ball allowed the two base runners to advance into scoring position. A sacrifice grounder from Thurmon scored Oden and advanced Robbins to third. Burris was hit by a pitch and that put runners on the corners but the Mavs were unable to jump back into the lead but tied it up at 4-4 entering the fourth inning.
Kraus recorded his second ground-rule double in as many at bats with one out in the inning. Harrison Dugger reached on a hit-by-pitch but a line drive was snagged for Enriquez for the final out. Marshall went three up, three down in the bottom half as Bailey added a pair of strikeouts and the game remained knotted up at 4. Curtis reached on a fielder’s choice before a couple errand throws allowed Bowers to score and Curtis to take second. That gave the lead back to Highland Park, 5-4. The bottom of the fifth started off with a double from Cotten as the ball bounced off the left-centerfield wall. The next two batters were retired before Thurmon was hit by a pitch. Cotten stole third and that put runners on the corners but a strikeout ended the Mavs’ chances of tying it up as they trailed 5-4 after 5.
The top of the fifth saw Highland Park get one runner on with a walk but was unable to add to its lead. Kelehan got on base with a standup double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Mac Moreland took over on the mound from there. Weave singled to put Kelehan on third. Weaver took advantage of a passed ball and advanced to second base, putting two runners into scoring position.
A leadoff error in the seventh inning allowed Brimmage to take second base. He was brought home on a two-run homer from Turner that sailed over the leftfield wall to give the Scots a three-run lead. The Mavericks retired Highland Park’s next three runners to bring it to the bottom of the inning where they had one last shot at keeping their season alive.
Oden reached on a leadoff error. Robbins was walked and Thurmon singled to load the bases with no outs. Burris’ infield single scored Oden. Dallan Shaw then reached on an error as Robbins crossed home plate to score, putting Marshall within one run. Henry Roth sent the ball into right field where it was dropped. That allowed Thurman to tie it up and right behind him was Burris to give the Mavericks an 8-7 walk-off victory.
“These guys have been through it,” Dunaway said. “I just told them they’re going to have a story for a lifetime. A lifetime story of, ‘You won’t believe what I’m about to tell you but it’s true.’ Jim Weaver came in and kept us in the ballgame. That was gutsy of him. He didn’t have his best stuff today but he kept us in the ballgame.”
Marshall will take on the winner of Hallsville and Joshua in the third round.