Marshall used a balanced offensive attack and a stingy defense to defeat Henderson 44-7 Friday night at Maverick Stadium.
The Lions were held to 169 total yards on the night while the Mavericks piled up an impressive 470 yards on the legs of a strong rushing game and an effective passing attack.
Marshall wasted no time getting on the scoreboard thanks to 32 yard touchdown pass from Slone Collier to receiver Jacorey Smith for a quick 6-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first quarter.
Running back JQ Davis tacked on another score in the first with a 47 yard scamper that increased the Marshall lead to 14-0.
The Maverick defense then got into the scoring parade with a safety, followed by another touchdown after the free kick. Marshall took a commanding 23-0 lead to end the first stanza.
Henderson would gift Marshall with another turnover in the second quarter that would result in a 30-0 Maverick lead headed into the intermission.
The Lions would come out firing on their first possession of the second half with an impressive drive that ended with a touchdown, cutting the Mav lead to 30-7.
But JQ Davis, who finished with 168 yards on 15 carries, scored again to make it 37-7. Robinson also found the endzone again as he finished with 126 yards on 13 carries for the final of 44-7. Marshall finished with 338 yards rushing on the night.
Collier finished the night going 11-21-1 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Jacorey Smith lead all receivers with 5 catches for 69 yards. Zach Smith had 4 catches for 44 yards. Four different receivers had completions on the night.
Marshall is now (18-5-1) all time against Henderson, winning five in a row dating back to 2004.
The Mavericks improve to (2-1) on the season and will now turn their attention to Carthage (3-0), who is the top ranked 3A Division II team in Texas.