After falling behind 3-0 early to the Pine Tree Pirates Friday night, Marshall’s baseball team scored four unanswered runs to come away with the 4-3 win. The Mavericks now own an overall record 7-9 and a district record of 1-1.
Brayden Robbins finished the night by going 2-for-3 with two runs. Jacob Oden was 1-for-3 with one run. Hayden Kelehan went 1-for-3. Garrett Cotten reached on two walks and scored one run. Cotten got the win from the mound where pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, three errors and three walks and striking out eight batters.
Pine Tree’s Keelen Turner went 1-for-4 with one run. Dakylan Johnson was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Case Buchanan was 1-for-4 with one RBI. Camden McEntire was 1-for-4. Hunter Gleason reached on a walk and scored one run.
“We were down 3-0 in the first two innings,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “They had a really good pitcher on the mound. We just found a way to scrap a couple runs and there in the sixth inning, the guy just kept up the energy. I think he struck out 11. We were struggling at the plate but we found a way to get a few hits together and scored a few runs.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Sulphur Springs.
“We’ve got to have a good practice on Monday,” Dunaway said. “Our two-strike hitting has to be better. I thought Garrett pitched really well tonight. After giving up three runs, he really locked in and shut them down for the rest of the game. So it starts on the mound. We got good pitching and played good defense tonight. We’ve just got to continue to execute the little things. We were in the game. There was never a doubt. The guys never thought we were going to lose. The dugout was great. The energy was great and we found a way to win another one-run game.”