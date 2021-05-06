WHITEHOUSE – Friday night saw Marshall’s baseball team give up the first run of the night but the Mavericks kept it close and poured on four runs in the fifth inning and held on to defeat the Whitehouse Wildcats with a final score of 4-1. It was the first of a best-of-three-game series.
“First of all, Hayden Kelehan pitched the game of his career, just gutsy and competitive and we got out of some jams to prevent the big inning. I think we were a little nervous, a little bit timid in the first two or three innings. We came out and got a couple hits and then didn’t execute on offense. So that kind of got us down but we figured out quick that we can compete with these guys and put together a big inning and score four runs. That got us going and deflated them and again, Hayden, a complete game in the playoffs is huge where you can use just one pitcher and you’ve got all your pitching left, hopefully for just one more game.”
Kelehan got the win from the mound as he threw all seven innings where he allowed just one run on four hits and struck out three batters. From the plate, he reached on two hit-by-pitches, one walk and scored one run. Jim Weaver went 2-for-4 with one run. Garrett Cotten finished by going 3-for-4 with a triple, one run, one stolen base and two RBI. Jacob Oden reached on a triple, a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Brayden Robbins had one hit and one RBI. Brent Burris went 1-for-3 with a double. Marshall scored its four runs on eight hits.
Whitehouse’s Collin McLemore reached on a single and an error. Logan Whitfield was 1-for-2 with two walks. Erick Hendrick doubled in the second inning and scored one run. Grant Taylor had an RBI. Keegan McCord was 2-for-2 with one walk. Jackson Consor got the start for the Wildcats as he pitched the first four-and-one third innings where he allowed four hits. He was relieved by Ethan Stone who gave up the remaining four runs in that fifth inning.
The game led off with a hit-by-pitch that put Kelehan on first base. He took second base when Weaver singled. Cotten reached on a fielder’s choice as Kelehan was thrown out at third but that left two base-runners for the Mavericks. Oden then reached on a fielder’s choice as Cotten was thrown out at second. That left runners on the corners before Conser threw his first strikeout of the night to close the top half of the first inning. With one out in the bottom of the first, Whitfield reached on a walk before he stole second. Kelehan got his first strikeout of the game for the second out of the inning before a groundout to second ended the inning, 0-0 after one.
Thurman reached on an error with one out on the board. Burris launched a ground-rule double that put two Mavericks into scoring position but a couple ground balls ended the Mavs’ chances of scoring as they left two runners stranded. The bottom of the second started off with a ground-rule double from Hendrick. He was able to advance to third on a balk called against Marshall. He tagged up to score the first run on a sacrifice fly from Taylor. With two outs, McCord was walked but Kelehan tossed his second strikeout of the evening to close the inning where Whitehouse led 1-0.
Weaver slapped the ball just out of the pitcher’s reach for a leadoff single. Cotten reached second as Weaver was thrown out at third. The final out came when a ball was field from one corner to the other on a 5-3 grounder. McLemore led off the bottom of the third with a single before stealing second. Whitfield was walked and that put two runners on with no outs. Both runners advanced into scoring position when Eikner laid down a sacrifice bunt. Conser reached on a fielder’s choice as McLemore was thrown out at home. The out ended with a fly ball to leftfield as the score remained 1-0 after three innings.
Shaw reached on a full-count walk to lead off the fourth inning. He was thrown out for the first out of a double play and that was followed by a strikeout to turn things back over to the Wildcats’ bats. One batter was walked but the Mavs retired three others to close the inning as the game remained a one-run contest.
Kelehan was hit by a pitch for the second time of the night and reached with one out in the fifth inning. He beat out the throw at second as Weaver reached on a fielder’s choice. The Wildcats then put Stone on the mound. A wild pitch allowed the runners to advance into scoring position. They were each brought home on a two-RBI single from Cotton, giving Marshall its first lead of the game. Cotten dove into second for the stolen base. He was brought home on an RBI triple from Oden. Robbins then reached on an RBI single to score Oden. The ball got passed the catcher, allowing Robbins to take second base. A questionable call went against Marshall as Robbins appeared to have slid into first but the ump called him out and that ended the top of the fifth, as Marshall led 4-1. The bottom half of the fifth led off with McLemore reaching on an error. Whitfield followed that up with a single. The Mavs finished the inning with a double play, allowing no runs as Marshall took its 4-1 lead into the sixth inning.
Kelehan was walked with two outs in the top of the sixth and slid into second for the stolen base but a fly ball ended Marshall’s chances of adding to its lead in the sixth inning. Luke Caussey reached on a fielder’s choice and made it to third on a base hit from McCord to put runners on the corners with two outs. Marshall’s Dante Enriquez fielded a ball for the unassisted out to bring it to the seventh inning.
Cotten led off the seventh inning with a standup triple. However, the next three batters were retired and the score remained 4-1 heading it bottom of the seventh where the Wildcats had one more shot at tying up the game or walking it off.
The series will conclude at 1 p.m. today in Marshall. If necessary, it will be followed by the third and final game to conclude the series.