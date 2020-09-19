Friday night saw the Marshall’s football team play its one and only scrimmage of the year when it tied Frisco Wakeland in a 12-minute live quarter portion. Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said there were pros and cons that stood out to him.
“It was a good beginning-of-the-season scrimmage,” Griedl said. “There were a lot of positives, a lot of things we need to clean up and for the most part I’m pleased with the effort of our kids. The execution at times was really, really good and the execution at times was really, really bad. It’s that first scrimmage where you’ve got someone else lined up from you, bullets are flying and you’ve got to handle it. For the most part, I’m proud of how our kids were composed throughout the stressfulness of the game-type of scenario. I’m really proud of the effort and flying around. Now we’ve just got to clean things up and get that execution level up to move forward.”
As of Saturday morning, Griedl admitted he didn’t feel quite prepared for the season opener but said getting ready for Friday night is top priority.
“We haven’t watched film on them yet,” he said. “We’ve still got our kids here this morning making corrections from last night, doing their postgame workout and once we get them out of here, we’ll turn on New Caney to start seeing what they’re doing and start putting our plan together over the weekend. By 7 p.m. next Friday, hopefully we’ll be ready to go.”
Marshall will play host to New Caney Friday night.