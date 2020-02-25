HUGHES SPRINGS – Marshall’s boys basketball team put up a tough fight against Texas High on Tuesday night but in the end, it was the Tigers who prevailed in a 57-55 final to end the Mavericks’ season. Marshall finishes the year with an overall record of 28-9 while the Tigers advance with a record of 16-15.
Savion Williams led the Mavs in scoring with 19 points. Next in line was Lyrik Rawls with 10. Chris Leonard and Jaeden Knox each tossed in eight points while Fred Woolen record six. Kevin Pinson and Michael Washington finished the night with two points each.
Texas High’s C.J. Kelley was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points. Matt Arnold finished with 11 as Montarius Johnson tossed in six and Braylon Stewart scored five. Zane Dodson and Caleb Arnold scored four points apiece while Michael Thomas had three points and Gavon Smith came away with one point.
Kelley knocked down a jumper to score the first points of the game before Arnold made it a 4-0 score. Pinson put the Mavs on the scoreboard before Williams went coast-to-coast to tie the game up at 4-4. Williams then rebounded a missed shot down low to give the Mavericks their first lead of the night.
Another bucket from Kelley tied it back up but Leonard drained a three and Rawls followed that up with a two to spread Marshall’s lead to five points. A bucket from Knox made the score 13-6 and forced the Tigers to call timeout with 2:47 left in the first quarter. After the timeout, Dodson dished it off to Arnold for the assist before knocking down a jumper himself. That made the score 13-10 before Knox brought the lead back up to five. Johnson drained a three to put the Tigers within two points. That made the score 15-13 entering the second quarter.
Woolen drained a three to start the second quarter. Arnold repaid the favor a couple possessions later before Woolen launched and drained his second shot from beyond the arc. Kelley dropped in shot from under the basket to make the score 21-18. Dodson made a no-look pass to the corner where Johnson lunched a three that fell into the net and cut Marshall’s lead to 23-22.
Arnold threw up a shot as he was going to the ground as the shot fell in to tie the game at 24. Dodson followed that up with a two to give the Tigers the lead. Rawls’ layup tied it back up at 26 apiece. Leonard broke the tie with a three from in front of the Texas High bench. The Tigers went down the court in time for Kelley to score the last bucket of the first half, making the halftime score 29-28.
Williams combined for 3-for-4 on his next two trips to the foul line before tipping in a missed shot to score the first five points of the second half. Rawls added a bucket to give his team a 36-28 lead and forced the Tigers to call timeout with 6:32 left in the third. Kelley scored the Tigers’ first points of the second half before Williams came up with a bucket on the other end of the court.
A bucket from Stewart and another from Arnold cut Marshall’s lead to 38-34. Leonard was fouled on a three-point attempt as he went to the free-throw line where he went 2-for-3. Kelley made both of his foul shots on his next trip to the line before Washington scored on a layup to give the Mavericks a 42-36 lead. Thomas cut that lead in half with a three, making the score 42-39 as they entered the fourth quarter.
Arnold scored the first points of the fourth quarter to put the Tigers within one point of tied ballgame. Williams banked in a shot off the glass on the other end before a pair of Rawls free throws gave Marshall a five-point lead. Kelley and Arnold both each responded with a field goal to make it a one-point game again. Moments later, a pair of Knox free throws gave Marshall a 50-47 lead. He went back to the foul line where he went 1-for-2. Williams went up for a missed shot off the rim and dunked it in to make the score 53-47. That was followed up by an and-one from Kelley to cut Marshall’s lead to three points. The Tigers forced a turnover and Stewart drained a three to tie the game up at 53, forcing Marshall to call timeout with 1:37 to play. Kelley went 2-for-2 from the foul line to give the lead back to the Tigers with just 69 seconds left. Knox missed two free throws but Williams came up with the rebound and banked in the shot to tie the game at 55 with 28 seconds left. Kelley broke that tie to put the Tigers in the lead and scored what turned out to be the final points of the night. Marshall had one last chance but was unable to come up with a bucket to tie the game as the Mavs saw their season come to an end in a 57-55 loss.