The Marshall Mavericks will face off against a number one team for the second time in three weeks as the top ranked 4A Division II Carthage Bulldogs come to Maverick Stadium Friday night.
Carthage (3-0) has been the flagship program of East Texas football as they enter the season as the favorite for the 4A-D2 title, which would be their ninth in program history.
Marshall (2-1) is wrapping up a brutal non-district schedule that included No. 24 Tyler, No. 1 Longview, Henderson, and No. 1 Carthage. They will open district 8-5A play next week when they host the Pine Tree Pirates.
The Mavs will be looking to establish their ground game this week as running backs JQ Davis and Davernious “Bird” Robinson have combined for 689 yards and seven touchdowns in their first three contests.
Davis, who was the district offensive MVP last season, leads with 403 yards on 61 carries. That’s an average of 6.6 yards per carry.
Robinson has 286 yards for on 32 carries for an average of 8.9 yards per carry.
Quarterback Collier Slone has racked up 291 yards passing with 4 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
His favorite targets have been wide receivers Jacorey and Zach Smith. Five different Mavs had had completions thus far this season.
Marshall’s defense has been strong this season. They held Henderson to just 73 yards rushing and 96 passing last week.
The Mavericks enter the game averaging 31.3 PPG on offense while allowing 28 PPG. Take away the loss to Longview and that average drops to 18 PPG surrendered.
Carthage enters the game with 5-star recruit Montrell Hatten at wide receiver. He currently has 366 yards on 16 catches for six scores. Noah Paddie has 264 yards in receptions on 12 catches.
Running back LaRandion Dowden has 238 yards on 32 carries thus far this season.
The Bulldogs are lead on the field by quarterback Connor cuff, who has completed 42 of 61 passes for 849 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Marshall leads the overall series Vs. Carthage (11-6-2) in a match up that dates back to 1941. The Mavs had won six consecutive games (1972-1981) before Carthage broke through in 2018 with a heart-stopping 35-32 win.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Maverick Stadium on Friday night.