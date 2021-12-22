Marshall’s boys basketball team lose its district opener in Sulphur Springs 67-45.
“Che Che Roberson scored 20 points,” Mavericks head basketball coach Bobby Caeson said. “Bird Robinson had nine. I think Giko McCoy had eight.”
The Mavericks were shorthanded due a car wreck that took place Sunday evening involving Jordan Jacobs, Robert Bellard and Torrien Colberson.
“At this point, those three kids are OK but they’re out,” Carson said.
“I was real pleased with how hard the kids played,” Carson added. “We got off to an early lead. We battled them and battled them. Sulphur Springs shot the ball extremely well from the outside and we just ran out of gas.”
Despite being on the road, Carson said his team felt a lot of support.
“The people at Sulphur Springs were very, very accommodating,” he explained. “All three of the referees at some time during the game said, ‘Hey, I want you to know I’m praying for your kids. Everybody knows about it.’ Then both teams got together and we prayed together for the kids after the ballgame. I had several people I didn’t know from Sulphur Springs walk by and say, ‘We’re praying for your kids.’
“It just kind of puts things into perspective,” Carson continued. “We had been playing really well and unfortunately this happens and we lost the mainstay of the team but it’s like, ‘It’s just basketball. We showed up, the kids played hard and I was really proud of them. We were outmanned and it wasn’t the best scenario but everyone’s attitude was really good. They knew they played well. That’s the most points we’ve allowed all year, we just didn’t have the bodies to play the type of defense that we play.”
The Mavs will take a break and Carson is hopeful they can use it to rest up.
“I’m thankful for the five-day break that we have right now to just get away and let everybody heal up and we’ll come back after Christmas for the Paris Tournament on the 28th and hopefully we’ll have a few more bodies,” he offered. “We’re trying to reproduce what we did a couple years ago where we were playing middle-of-the-road basketball and we went up there to Paris, put it all together and won a district championship.”
Carson is optimistic in his team’s chances for the rest of the season.
“I think we can be a playoff team this year and give those kids a taste,” he said. “With those kids coming back, I think the future is bright. There are some good kids on the JV and freshmen teams as well. We’ve got 11 district games to go. We’ve got our Christmas tournament. I keep telling the kids we’ve got to win our home games and steal some on the road. We should have four to six games to get the rust off, then hopefully put things together and work on our conditioning and get ready to get for the 11 district ballgames that we have left.”