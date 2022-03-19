Despite outhitting Pine Tree 3-1 in its first district season, Marshall’s baseball team was shut out by the Pine Tree Pirates 4-0. Marshall is now 8-6 on the season and 0-1 in district play.
Garrett Cotten, Jacob Oden and Campbell White came up with Marshall’s three hits.
Max Gidden earned the win from the mound, throwing a complete seven-inning shutout, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out five batters. Collin Estes had the Pirates’ only hit along with two RBI. Dean McMillen reached on a walk and scored one run. Connor Carrell, Matthew Lummus and Cruz Cox each scored one run.
Marshall will return to action Tuesday when it plays host to Spring Hill. The Mavs will travel to Hallsville to take on the Bobcats in a battle of Harrison County Friday.
Pine Tree will take on Spring Hill one road in non-district action and will return to district play Friday in Sulpur Springs.