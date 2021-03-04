Garrett Cotten pitched a complete seven-inning shutout game where he threw 100 pitches, allowing no runs on just three hits, one walk and struck out 13 batters in an effort to lead his Mavericks to a 3-0 win over the Wills Point Tigers in the Spring Hill tournament Thursday. The Mavericks now own an overall record of 3-3.
“We’ve got a chance to win anytime Garrett is on the mound,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “He pitched an outstanding game. We told him to go out there and give us a chance to win and that’s exactly what he did today. We’ve got to be able to take what we’ve learned during practice hitting-wise and translate it to the game but we’re still not there yet but we’ll take a shutout anytime.”
Marshall finished with six hits on the day. Hayden Kelehan was 2-of-3 for the day with a triple, a run and a stolen base. Jacob Oden reached on a single, a walk, scored one run and had two RBI. Jim Weaver went 1-for-3 with one run. Cotten went 1-for-4 at the plate. Brayden Robbins went 1-for-3. Andrew Phillips reached on base hit and had one RBI.
Wills Point’s Aaron Hardman, Jack Patterson and Malakai Salinas each went 1-for-3. Kody Alexander pitched the first two innings where he allowed one run on two hits and struck out two batters. He was relieved at the start of the third inning by Jayson Sline who pitched the remaining five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one batter and striking out four.
With one out in the top of the first, the Mavericks got back-to-back hits from Weaver and Kelehan. Weaver then scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Oden. That gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Wills Point got a runner on base with a hit-by-pitch but Cotten struck out the next three batters to close the first inning.
Marshall’s first two batters of the second inning were struck out before Roth reached on a hit-by-pitch. He was then caught stealing for the final out of the top of the second inning.
Salinas got his hit to lead off the bottom of the second before advancing to second base when Patters was walked. Bases were loaded before Cotten earned his fifth strikeout.
The top of the third inning saw Marshall go three up, three down before Hardman got his hit in the bottom half but that was all the Tigers were able to accomplish that inning.
Kelehan led off the fourth inning with a triple before being brought home on an RBI single from Oden. Marshall’s next run came two innings later when Oden was walked. He was brought home a couple batters later on an RBI single from Phillips. That was the final run of the game as the Mavericks sealed up the 3-0 win.
The Mavericks will return to action Friday at 12:20 against hosts Spring Hill.