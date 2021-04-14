Marshall’s baseball team came away with a commanding 14-3 victory on the road against Pine Tree Tuesday night. The Mavericks now own an overall record of 10-12 and a district record of 4-4.
The Maviercks finished the night with 13 hits and four walks. Garrett Cotten went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Brent Burris batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Dylan Thurmon was 2-for-3, reached on walk, scored one run and had three RBI. Hayden Kelehan went 2-for-3 with one run and two RBI. Jim Weaver was 1-of-3 with one run and two RBI. Jacob Oden was 1-for-1 and added two RBI. Javarius Mitchell was 1-for-2 with one run. Dallan Shaw reached on a base hit, a pair of errors and scored three runs. Andrew Phillips reached on a walk and scored one run. Brayden Robbins and Henry Roth each tacked on one run. Kelehan pitched the first four innings where he allowed three runs on three hits, two errors, five walks and struck out three batters. He was relieved by Jim Weaver in the final inning as he allowed no runs on one hit, one walk and struck out three batters.
Pine Tree’s three runs came on four hits. Camden McEntire went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored one run. Connor Carrell went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Maxwell Gidden-McGinnis reached on hit, a walk and scored one run. Dakylan Johnson was given the loss from the mound as he threw five innings, allowed 14 runs on 13 hits, seven errors, six strikeouts and four walks.
Nine of Marshall’s 14 runs came in the second inning where the Mavericks batted around their lineup. Shaw reached on an error before going on to score his team’s first run. Thurman was walked, Burris doubled. That led to the Mavericks taking an 8-0 lead with no outs on the board. Phillips, Kelehan, Weaver, Cotten and Oden all found their way home. It came back around to Shaw again who singled before scoring their final run of the inning to make it a 9-0 lead. The Mavericks scored four more runs in the third inning and one in fourth on their way to 10-run rule the Pirates after five innings.
Marshall will be home Friday at 7 p.m. to play host to Sulphur Springs. Pine Tree will be at home in a non-district contest against Bullard.