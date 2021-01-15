Marshall’s boys basketball team earned its first district win Friday night with a 56-52 victory at home over Pine Tree. Both teams are 1-5 in district play.
“These guys needed this,” Marshall head coach Bobby Carson said. “We’ve been so close. We were so close. We were six points away against Mount Pleasant and they’re undefeated, ranked No. 7 in the state.
“At crunch time, I think we needed to make the plays we needed to make,” Carson continued. “I take nothing away from Pine Tree. They’re a very, very good team but our kids made the plays. They made the free throws, the layups, made the defensive stops. I’m tickled to death for them. Those kids work so hard. They deserve to win a game. We keep telling them, ‘Guys, you’re getting better,’ and all they know is we’re losing, we’re losing.”
James Thomas led the game in scoring with 23 points and Jayson Tuck was next in line with 20. Gi’Kovian McCoy scored six points. Gabriel Brooks scored three while Zachary Smith and Carlos Hill each tossed in two points.
Daryus Gray dropped in 18 points to lead the Pirates in scoring. D.J. Rockwell finished with 14 and Dealyn Evans scored 10. Jonathon Fuller came away with eight points and Amare Gray tossed in two points.
“Jayson Tuck had a Jayson Tuck ballgame,” Carson said. “He distributed. He didn’t turn it over much. He played good defense. He’s asked to play a whole lot of minutes and I know he’s tired but that’s what you expect from a senior. The same goes thing for James Thomas. He was a man inside. He’s been unstoppable but you’ve got to credit our guys for getting him the ball in positions where he can score. Those guys have worked so hard since they were seventh graders to get some success as seniors in what has been a really weird year.”
Daryus Gray was fouled as he scored the first points of the game and added a free throw to complete the three-point play. He later added to it with another layup as he drew the foul but this time was unable to tack on the free throw, giving the Pirates a 5-0 lead. Rockwell found Daryus Gray for the assist to score Pine Tree’s seventh-straight point. Evans added to his team’s lead with a bucket down low and forced Marshall to call the first timeout of the night, trailing 9-0 with 3:21 left in the first quarter. Thomas scored the Mavericks first points of the game thanks to an assist from Domar Roberson. Thomas then took his turn at getting an assist when he kicked it back to Tuck who launched and rained a three. Thomas then added two more buckets to tie the game at 9-9. With seconds ticking, Tuck let the inbounds pass roll to half court before picking it up and taking the rest of a way on a layup to score Marshall’s 11th unanswered point in the first quarter, giving the Mavericks an 11-9 lead heading intot eh second quarter.
Amare Gray scored the first points of the second quarter to tie the game up at 11 apiece. The next possession saw Tuck thread the needle to Thomas for the assist to give the lead back to Marshall. A Pine Tree free throw put the Pirates within one point but another shot in the paint from Thomas made it a three-point game. Evans wenet 2-for-2 on his next trip to the line before Tuck connected with Thomas yet again. Thomas scored yet another bucket before McCoy dropped it in for two. A three from Fuller and a free throw from Daryus Gray put the Pirates within three points, 21-18. Brooks tossed up the ball, sending it in orbit around the rim before eventually falling into the net for the final two points of the first half, giving Marshall a 23-18 halftime lead.
Thomas scored the first two points of the second half however, Pine Tree chipped away at Marshall’s lead by scoring nine of the next 11 points. An and-one from Evans tied the game up at 27. Thomas and Tuck each went 1-of-2 form the foul line to give the Mavericks a 29-27 lead. Rockwell drained a three to put the Pirates back into the lead before Thomas score four straight points to put the Mavericks back in front. Daryus Gray answered a Tuck bucket with a jumper and a field goal from Hill was followed by a pair of foul shots from Daryus Gray. The two teams exchanged buckets before a technical foul was called against the Pirates, sending Tuck to the line where he sank to shots. Tuck made what looked like was going to be the last shot of the third quarter but as the seconds were ticking, Rockewell launched a shot from behind the half-court line as it found its way in at the sound of the buzzer, making the score 43-39 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter started off with an old-fashioned three-point play from Tuck. Pine Tree score the next three points at the foul line. Tuck went to the line where he made the first and missed the second. The missed shot was rebounded by McCoy who put it back up for two. Rockwell drained a shot from beyond the arc to put Pine Tree within three points. Pine Tree cut the lead to two with a free throw before James banked in a shot off the glass. A pair of free throws from Tuck gave the Mavericks a six-point lead. That was cut in half though, when Fuller drained a shot from beyond the arc and forced Marshall to call timeout with 54 seconds remaining, leading 53-50. Daryus Gray knocked down two free throws to make it a two-point game. Jacorey Smith added two on a wide-open layup to make it a three-point game again, 55-52. Pine Tree called timeout with 16 seconds left. An offensive foul was called against Pine Tree, giving the ball back to the Mavericks. Brooks was fouled and sent to the line where he went 1-of-2 to make it a two-possession game. The Pirates called another timeout with 8.4 seconds remaining and were unable to add any points as the Mavericks came away with the 56-52 win.
“Gabe (Brooks) knocking down the three throws was huge,” Carson said. “I think it was Gabe who passed the ball to Jacorey. Jacorey did a great job of sneaking away and getting open and we did a great job of finding him. I can’t say enough about Zach Smith coming off the bench. At this point in his career, he’s not going to score much but he plays some good dadgum defense in a 2-3 zone. He’s got long arms. He’s an athlete. He’s got quick hands, quick feet, great understanding of the game. Carlos Hill came in and did a great job of handling the ball. He scored a huge basket for us. He’s not fancy, he’s just steady.
“I was really proud of the kids and their effort,” he added. “It got a little chippie but the kids did a good job of maintaining their composure.”
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Sulphur Springs. Pine Tree will have a bye Tuesday.