Marshall’s boys basketball team came away with an 86-65 road victory over the Henderson Lions on Tuesday night. The Mavericks are now 4-2 on the season.
“I think it was really the first time we’ve played as a team,” Marshall’s boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson said.
Kevin Pinson led the Mavs in scoring with 19 points. Lyrik Rawls was next in line with 13. Chris Leonard and Savion Williams were right behind him with 12 points apiece. Williams also pulled down eight rebounds on the night. Jaedon Knox dropped in eight points and James Thomas scored six. Jack Mottershaw, Tucker Fitts and Fred Woolen scored four points apiece. Jason Tuck came away with two points.
The Mavs will return to action today when they take part in a three-day, round-robin tournament in Van.
“It’s going to be a good tournament,” Carson said. “There are two state-ranked teams. Malakoff is state ranked and they went to the regional tournament last year and returned everybody and Paris is state ranked. We’ll play both of them and it’s going to be a really good test. We’ll get another shot at Lindale. They beat us by two in Lindale and that will be another big battle for us. We’ll play the host Van and then Brownsboro. It’s going to be a tough tournament. We’ll play five games in three days. It’s going to be a lot of basketball and we’re looking forward to seeing what we looked like last night vs. what we’ll look like Saturday. Hopefully we can continue to improve but it’s not going to be any cakewalk.”
Marshall’s first game in the tournament will be at 10:30 a.m. today against Malakoff. The Mavericks are slated to return to action at 1:30 p.m. when they go up against Brownsboro. Then Friday they’ll take on Lindale at 9 a.m. and Paris at 3 p.m. They’ll conclude the tournament Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. matchup against Van.