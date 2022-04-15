Monday, April 25 will be the start of a new spring football season for the Mavericks and the first under Jack Alvarez as Marshall’s athletic director and head football coach, who says he has a ways to go to build his coaching staff but has some important pieces in place.
“I’ve brought in my OC, my O-line coach who was with me and a DC who was with me at Cuero,” Alvarez said. “That’s really it right now. Those are very important.”
Alvarez took over the position in Marshall this past February and said so far, his student athletes are buying into what he’s selling.
“It’s going alright,” Alvarez said. “We’re not done yet but it’s going well. Everything seems be going well. I don’t have too many complaints. They’re trying hard. They seem like good kids.”
Alvarez plans on using spring ball to go back to the basics.
“A lot of fundamentals and teaching,” he said. “That’ll be it.”
Teams that hold spring football have to wait a week longer in the fall to start practice but Alvarez says it’s worth it.
“You get a chance to put your system in place,” Alvarez said. “Instead of getting two weeks, I get a full 18 practices. You trade a week for a month basically.”
The Mavericks will practice after school three days a week until their spring game which their planning to host on Thursday, May 19.