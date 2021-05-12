On Friday at 7:30 p.m. Marshall will kick off the first portion of its spring football game to cap off the spring season. The first portion is slated to run until 8:10 when the Mavettes and Cheerleaders will perform. The second portion is slated to begin at 8:35.
“It’ll be O vs. D, a controlled scrimmage setting for the first 45 minutes or so,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “It’ll be 1 v. 1, 2 v. 2, some 1 vs. 2s, things like that and vice versa. Then we’ll take a little break and we’ll do a live quarter, potentially two, with a running clock to give it more of a game feel, move the chains, etc.”
Griedl said he has been pleased with practice so far.
“Practices have been going really well,” Griedl offered. “We’re just really focused on some of the areas we need improvement on and we’re seeing improvement in those areas so that’s been encouraging. Our kids have been flying around, playing with high effort and high energy, the intangibles they need to have success. We’re starting to narrow down who we think will be at certain positions. There are still a couple moving pieces obviously with baseball still in play. There are a couple kids we’ve got our eyes on past experiences, knowing what they can bring to the table and try to figure out where they will fit in when they get back but it’s been a great spring so far. We’re starting to solidify what we want to do and how we want to do it and the kids we want to be a part of it with.”
One of those positions he said they’re getting closer to figuring out is quarterback.
“We’ve got three quarterbacks right now competing for the first job,” he said. “All of them have shown bright spots. We’ve been very impressed with Zach Smith, he’s really taken his game to a different level this spring. He’s thrown the ball extremely well and that’s a testament to him and how he’s worked this offseason. Collier Slone is a 2024 kid who will be a sophomore next year. He’s got all the tools. He’s made great strides and obviously you’ve got 2022 Michael Olvera who will be a senior. He was in the backup role last year and stepped up in some critical times and made some big drives for us. He had a little wrist injury against Jacksonville after throwing a touchdown but all three of those guys have taken care of each other in the quarterback room but when they get on the grass, they compete. It’s a good problem to have to have three quality quarterbacks competing for that job. There are days where one is better than the other but I think we’re getting closer to focusing on who that starter needs to be.”
Friday’s scrimmage will feature the offense in red and the defense in black.
“I know on the field, offense wants to beat defense and defense wants to beat offense but when we stop off the field, we’re all Mavericks,” he said. “Our whole offensive staff wants to beat our defensive staff and vice versa but again, when we all step off the field, we’re all Mavericks and I feel like we’ve done a good job of competing the right way, up until the whistle and not doing it in a cheap way. That’s been encouraging to see. I think that shows a lot of growth from where we’ve been to where we’re going. We’re just excited to continue to see growth. There are still some question marks out there but a lot of those questions are starting to get answered and going into summer, more of those will be and we’ll have a good chance of putting a good product on the field.”
Gates will for football tickets will open at 5 p.m. and will cost $5 for adults. Students will be admitted for free. A volleyball game is slated to take place at 4:30 p.m. and food trucks, along with booth and games will be available throughout the night.