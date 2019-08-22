Due to construction on a new track at Maverick Stadium, Marshall’s football team has been practicing at ETBU where Marshall’s first-year athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl says he likes what he sees.
“We’ve had three long practices and we’re getting better every day,” Griedl said. “As a coaching staff, that’s what you want to see.”
This week’s practices will conclude tonight at Forester Field in Dallas where the Mavericks will go up against Dallas Carter and Dallas Wilson in a three-way scrimmage that will be scenario based.
Griedl said he looks forward to seeing his kids go up against someone other than themselves.
“We’re hitting other people,” he added. “It’ll be on all-around scrimmage to see where we stand going into week one against Tyler Lee, some things we need to freshen up, packages we need to build off of or take out type of thing.”
The Mavericks are slated to kick off the season Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. when they play host to the Tyler Lee Red Raiders.
Today’s scrimmage action in Dallas is slated to begin with the JV at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the varsity at 7:15 p.m.