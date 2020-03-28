Despite the fact there’s so much uncertainty when it comes to sports and whether or not athletic events will pick back up for the remainder of the school year, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said his staff is using technology to stay engaged.
“In this situation, he knew that a lot of our campuses, at least our high school, had dabbled into the Google Classroom application, then Matt Gregory, our high school principal, took that to the next level under Gibson’s leadership to kind of dabble down in that application,” Griedl said.
“So every student in our school has Google Classroom application, which is really, really user-friendly
“So not only are they getting class work from their teachers and what not, on the athletic side of things, we’re using that same application and have created, in essence, an essence, a football class, or a sports class for them,” Griedl continued.
“We’ve been sending them video workouts. We’ve been sending them video chalk talks and video film sessions that they then have to respond to with quizzes and what not.
“A lot of that install stuff as a football program that we will be doing, getting into spring ball, we’re just doing virtually. If we don’t do spring ball, then we’re ahead of the game.
“I’ve told our staff there will be two staffs during this process,” Griedl concluded. “There’s going to be those staffs that use this as downtime and then there’s going to be staffs that find a way, with all the circumstances, still get their kids better.”