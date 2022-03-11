Friday afternoon saw Marshall’s baseball game in the Reich Builders Classic get moved up an hour to beat the rain as the Mavericks beat the rain and defeated the Leopards 7-5. The Mavs are now 6-4 on the season.
Marshall scored its seven runs on seven hits. Garrett Cotten was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Andrew Phillips was 1-for-1 with one run and one RBI. Campbell White was 1-for-4 with one run. Henry Roth reached on a walk and scored one run. Javarius Mitchell was 1-for-3 with one run and two RBI. Carlos Hill was 1-2 with one run. Dallan Shaw was 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Beau Burris went 1-for-1 with two RBI.
Garrett Cotten got the win from the mound as he threw 110 pitches in five innings, allowing five runs on one hit, six walks and struck out one batter.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action in the Hallsville tournament today at noon against Lindale and then against Glenbrook at 4 p.m.
Lady Mavs fall to Lady Tigers
Weather forced Marshall’s softball team to reschedule Friday’s road game against Texas High from Friday to Thursday when the Lady Mavs were defeated by the Lady Tigers 9-4. Marshall is now 8-10-2 overall and 0-2 against district opponents.
The Lady Mavs were outhit 10-6. Maggie Caitlyn Ellenburg was 2-for-4 with two runs. Ally Roberson was 1-of-3 with 2 RBI. Tierrani Johnson finished 2-for-3 with one run. Jakayla Rusk scored one run. Truelove had one RBI. Ellenburg pitched four-and-two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits, six walks and struck out six batters.
Texas High’s Lizzie Smith got the win from the circle. She threw 118 pitches in seven innings, allowed four runs on six hits, two walks and struck out six batters. Mollie Fisher went 3-for-4 from the plate with two runs. Emma Prince was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Lauren Allred finished 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI. Smith was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Caitlin Salisbury reached on two walks and scored one run. Brooklyn Threadgill scored one run.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action for non-district play Tuesday against Carthage at 5 p.m. and will return to district play Friday against Pine Tree on the road.