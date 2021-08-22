After competing in the AAU Track and Field, Marshall’s Jeremiah McCowan and Raijon Sims won a gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay and advanced to the finals in the 4x100.
“Our team, Running Mavs, we run TAAF, which is Texas Amateur Athletic Federation,” said Spencer Taylor, Sims’ dad and coach of the Running Mavs’ squad. “It’s not as competitive as the AAU but it’s still pretty competitive on the state level. When you get to state, there are teams from all over the state there.
“AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) has junior Olympics and so does USA Track and Field,” Taylor continued. “TAAF ends with the Texas State Meet. Our team, we just run with TAAF and there’s a team called Beast Texas out of Gilmer. There’s a guy named Andre Thomas who runs that. We run against him in local meets. He approached me about getting some of our kids to run with him because he wanted to put some relays together. He knows that in order for some of these East Texas teams to compete with the Houston and Dallas teams in these relays, you’ve got to get the best of the best and put them together.”
McCowan and Sims then qualified for the regional meet before advancing to Junior Olympics.
“We then ran our state meet for TAAF and that very next week, these two were the only ones out of everybody we had who participated with them,” Taylor said.
“It was a good feeling,” McCowan said. “It was very exciting. I want to thank God that we got there.”
“I was happy and excited,” Sims offered. “I was excited for my fellow youngsters.”